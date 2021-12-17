Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

WORTH THE DRIVE: Go tobogganing down the tallest and fastest ice chutes in Ohio

The chalet at Mill Stream Run Reservation in Strongsville offers guests a chance to go tobogganing down the tallest and fastest ice chutes in the state of Ohio.

Credit: KYLE LANZER

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
1 hour ago

For the past five decades, Cleveland MetroParks has been operating the tallest and fastest toboggan chutes in the state of Ohio.

Tobogganing, or riding on a traditional sled through hills or slopes, has become a popular wintertime activity at the Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation, located in Strongsville. From November through early March, these toboggan chutes are open to visitors of all ages.

ExploreWhere to tune in for all things holiday music in the Miami Valley

At Mill Stream Run Reservation, visitors have the opportunity to repel down a 70-foot vertical drop and travel along 700 feet of ice at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour on toboggans. These toboggan chutes are the tallest and fastest in the state of Ohio and can be enjoyed with or without snow, parks officials say.

From now through the first weekend of March, guests can go tobogganing at Mill Stream Run Reservation on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The chutes are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

To maintain a safe capacity at the tobogganing chutes, guests are required to make a reservation for a specific time and date on the Cleveland MetroPark’s website. Guests are required to make one reservation per person.

ExploreVirginia Kettering’s train display is a long-standing Dayton holiday tradition

All-day tickets are $13 per adult and $11 for children 11 years of age and younger. Only four riders per toboggan are permitted, and they must be from members of the same party. All riders must be 42 inches tall or taller and are required to wear gloves or mittens that cover their fingertips. Gloves will be available for purchase at the ticket booth.

The chalet at Mill Stream Run Reservation in Strongsville will be offering guests a chance to toboggan down the tallest and fastest ice chutes in the state.

Credit: KYLE LANZER

During the 2021-2022 toboggan season, the interior of the chalet will remain closed to the public, although concessions will still be available through a carryout window.

An outdoor fireplace will be available to those who need a quick warmup between ventures down the ice chutes.

ExploreWORTH THE DRIVE: Head underground for a holiday lights show in Louisville

HOW TO GO

What: Tobogganing ice chutes

Where: The chalet at Mill Stream Run Reservation, 16200 Valley Pkwy, Strongsville

When: Now through the first weekend of March on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: All-day tickets are $13 per adult and $11 for children 11 years of age and younger.

More info: www.clevelandmetroparks.com

In Other News
1
WORTH THE DRIVE: Dine in a heated outdoor igloo in Dayton, Cincinnati...
2
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE: Give the gift of the arts this holiday season
3
WORTH THE DRIVE: Hop aboard railroad tour of Hocking Valley with Santa...
4
Ring in 2022 at Dayton’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Ball Drop
5
Put on your best Santa costume for charity during Santa Pub Crawl

About the Author

Ashley Moor is a Dayton native and graduate of Kent State University. She is a multimedia journalist for Dayton.com, and strives to provide impactful stories about the community and its people.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top