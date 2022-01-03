WORTH THE DRIVE: Glow snow tubing and more now open at Snow Trails resort in Mansfield

Glow tubing begins around twilight (approximately 5 p.m.) from Thursday through Sunday and on peak days, and tickets must be purchased in advance on Snow Trails’ website. Guests can purchase two-hour passes to go glow tubing. Glow tubing will be open to the public through Feb. 27.

Two-hour tubing passes are $28 per person. Season passes are sold out for the season.

Caption Snow Trails in Mansfield offers glow snow tubing. Credit: Nate Wolleson Caption Snow Trails in Mansfield offers glow snow tubing. Credit: Nate Wolleson Credit: Nate Wolleson

Throughout the season, an array of colorful LED lights line the park. Guests can set off at the top of the hill and glide down the snow-packed and LED-lined lanes with a number of guests following along behind them in a train of tubes.

After hitting the slopes, guests can grab a bite to eat or a drink at one of the eateries in the ski lodge on the premises. Or, if a quick pick-me-up is needed, guests can huddle around the nearby fire pit.

Aside from paying a visit to Snow Trails, there are many other unique and interesting destinations within and just outside of Mansfield. Those looking for even more outdoor adventure can head to Malabar Farm State Park in nearby Lucas, Ohio, to enjoy miles of ungroomed trails perfect for cross country skiing.

However, if being outdoors in the cold doesn’t appeal to you, perhaps a visit to the set of the Shawshank Redemption could spark your interest. The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, a centuries-old prison steeped in chilling history and plenty of creepy ambiance, provided the setting for the famous movie.

For more reasons to make a day trip to Mansfield, pay a visit to destinationmansfield.com.

Caption Guests participating in the glow tubing activity at Snow Trails in Mansfield. Credit: Nate Wolleson Caption Guests participating in the glow tubing activity at Snow Trails in Mansfield. Credit: Nate Wolleson Credit: Nate Wolleson

HOW TO GO

What: Glow snow tubing

Where: Snow Trails; 3100 Possum Run Road in Mansfield

When: Glow snow tubing will last through Feb. 27 and is offered Thursdays-Sundays and on peak days. Regular snow tubing is also offered Thursdays-Sundays and on peak days.

Cost: $28 for two-hour tickets. Advance online reservations required.

More info: Website | Facebook