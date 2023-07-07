COUNTY FAIR GUIDE 2023: Find great food, farm animals, live acts, amusement rides and more!

County fair season is just days away. Prepare yourself for funnel cakes, corndogs, concerts, demolition derbies, rodeos, tractor pulls and many adorable farm animals.

Check out our guide to the 14 county fairs going on throughout the region this summer. The first one starts Saturday.

CLINTON COUNTY FAIR

WHEN: Saturday, July 8, through Saturday, July 15

WHERE: 958 W. Main St. in Wilmington

COST: Daily admission is $10 per person. Daily ride bands are $5. Children 5 and under are free.

DETAILS: Enjoy eight days of action featuring a variety of food, games, rides, 4H projects, harness racing, an antique tractor pull, a demolition derby, drag racing, lawnmower races and much more live entertainment. Murphy from American Idol 2021 and Emily Ann Roberts from The Voice 2015 will perform at the fair.

MORE INFO: Facebook | https://clintoncountyfairgrounds.com/clinton-county-fair/.

Explore 9 noteworthy shows to see across Dayton region in July

LOGAN COUNTY FAIR

WHEN: Sunday, July 9, through Saturday, July 15

WHERE: 301 E. Lake Avenue in Bellefontaine

COST: General admission is $5 Monday through Thursday and $8 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Veterans will be admitted free on Sunday, July 9 and senior citizens will be admitted free on Tuesday, July 11. Kid’s day is Thursday where one child under 16 will receive free admission with a paying adult.

Season passes are $25. Parking is $2 for a daily pass and $10 for a weekly pass.

DETAILS: This county fair features a variety of food, games, rides, 4H projects, a demolition derby, rodeo, monster trucks, livestock scramble, tractor pulls and much more.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.locofair.org

MONTGOMERY COUNTY FAIR

Credit: Lynn Hulsey Credit: Lynn Hulsey

WHEN: Sunday, July 9, through Saturday, July 15

WHERE: 645 Infirmary Road in Jefferson Twp.

COST: Daily admission is $10. A season pass is $40.

Veterans, first responders and senior citizens will be admitted on Tuesday, July 11 for $5 with a valid ID. Children ages 6 and under are free with a paying adult daily.

DETAILS: Featuring all the fair favorites including a demo derby, pig races, the Cincinnati Circus, tractor pulls, a rodeo and much more live entertainment.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.montcofair.com

WARREN COUNTY FAIR

Credit: Credit:

WHEN: Monday, July 17, through Saturday, July 22

WHERE: 665 N. Broadway St. in Lebanon

COST: Monday through Thursday, admission is $12. Friday and Saturday, admission is $15. Children ages 2 and under are free.

Week-long passes are $35.

DETAILS: Enjoy a variety of food, games, 4H projects, harness racing, a car cruise-in, cornhole tournament, drag racing, demolition derby, tractor pulls, monster trucks, live music and much more entertainment.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.warrencountyfairohio.org/fair.

CLARK COUNTY FAIR

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

WHEN: Friday, July 21, through Friday, July 28

WHERE: 4401 S. Charleston Pike in Springfield

COST: General daily admission is $6. Children 5 and under are free.

An all day ride wrist band is $18. Membership and privilege tickets, which include daily admission and other perks, are $30. Parking is free.

DETAILS: This county fair features a variety of food, games, rides, 4H projects, tractor pulls, drag racing, a demolition derby, wood carving, sea lions, live music and much more entertainment.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.clarkcoag.com

BUTLER COUNTY FAIR

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

WHEN: Sunday, July 23, through Saturday, July 29

WHERE: 1715 Fairgrove Ave. in Hamilton

COST: General admission is $10. Children ages 6 through 12 accompanied by a paying adult (gate only) are $5.

General admission is free for senior citizens and veterans on Wednesday, July 26.

DETAILS: Featuring all the fair favorites including a demolition derby, rodeo, tractor pulls and much more.

MORE INFO: 513-892-1423 | www.butlercountyohfair.org

Explore 40 events to keep you busy in Dayton in July

SHELBY COUNTY FAIR

WHEN: Sunday, July 23, through Saturday, July 29

WHERE: 655 S. Highland St. in Sidney

COST: General admission for those 36 inches or taller is $10 (also covers rides). Season passes are $30. Pass holders will be able to purchase ride bands for $8.

Admission is $5 on Sunday, July 23 for family preview day. Kid’s day on Thursday, July 27 will admit anyone sixteen and under for free until noon.

DETAILS: This county fair features a variety of food, games, rides, 4H projects, a demolition derby, tractor pull, harness racing, pig and calf scramble, dirt drag racing, live music and much more entertainment.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.shelbycountyfair.com

PREBLE COUNTY FAIR

Credit: David A. Moodie, contributing photographer Credit: David A. Moodie, contributing photographer

WHEN: Saturday, July 29, through Saturday, Aug. 5

WHERE: 722 S. Franklin St. in Eaton

COST: General admission is $7. Children 8 and under are free. Weekly passes are $25.

Veterans and one guest will be admitted free on the first Saturday of the fair.

DETAILS: Enjoy eight days of action featuring a variety of food, games, rides, 4H projects, tractor pulls, a demolition derby, monster trucks, rodeo, bus derby, harness racing and much more.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.preblecountyfair.com

AUGLAIZE COUNTY FAIR

WHEN: Sunday, July 30, through Saturday, Aug. 5

WHERE: 1001 Fairview Ave. in Wapakoneta

COST: General daily admission is $10. Those 12 and under are free. Season passes are $40.

Senior citizens (60 and older) will be admitted for $5 on Monday, July 31 and Friday, Aug. 4. Veterans will get in free Thursday, Aug. 3.

DETAILS: The fair will feature food, games, rides, demolition derby, harness racing, rodeo, tractor pull and a cheerleading competition.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.auglaizecountyfair.org

GREENE COUNTY FAIR

WHEN: Sunday, July 30, through Saturday, Aug. 5

WHERE: 120 Fairground Road in Xenia

COST: Daily admission is $8. Children ages 9 and under are free with a paying adult. Weekly passes are $30.

Military members with ID will get in for $4 on Monday, July 31. Those who bring a non-perishable food item on Wednesday, Aug. 2 will get in for $4. Senior citizens will get in for $4 on Thursday, Aug. 3.

DETAILS: Featuring all the fair favorites including a calf scramble, demo derby, truck and tractor pulls, harness racing, drag races and much more live entertainment.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.greenecountyfairgrounds.com

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY FAIR

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 4, through Friday, Aug. 11

WHERE: 384 Park Ave. in Urbana

COST: Daily admission is $8 and includes rides. Children 2 and under are free. Week-long passes are $30 and do not include access to rides.

DETAILS: Live entertainment, 4H projects, truck pulls, a demolition derby, rodeo, colt racing, rides, food vendors and more.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.champaigncountyfair.com

HAMILTON COUNTY FAIR

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 10, through Monday, Aug. 13

WHERE: 770 Vine St. in Carthage

COST: Daily admission is $7. Ride bands cost $10, and parking is $5.

DETAILS: A rodeo, demolition derby, go-kart racing and motorcycle racing are the grandstand events. Variety of food and games. This is the fair’s 167th year.

MORE INFO: Facebook | hamiltoncountyfair.com

MIAMI COUNTY FAIR

Credit: Jim Witmer Credit: Jim Witmer

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 11, through Thursday, Aug. 17

WHERE: 650 N. County Road 25-A in Troy

COST: Daily admission is $6. Children ages 8 and under are free. Season passes are $30 and includes 7 daily admission tickets.

DETAILS: This county fair features a variety of food, games, rides, 4H projects, a rodeo, tractor pull, cheerleading competition, demolition derby, harness racing and live entertainment.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.miamicountyohiofair.com

DARKE COUNTY FAIR

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 18, through Saturday, Aug. 26

WHERE: 800 Sweitzer St. in Greenville

COST: Daily admission is $7. Children 11 and under are free with paying adult. Season passes are $25 for attendees 12 and over, with children under 11 getting in free with season passholders.

DETAILS: Featuring all the fair favorites including a demolition derby, harness racing, tractor pull, motorcycle races and a fair concert featuring Whiskey Myers and Special Guest Matt Koziol on Saturday, August 19.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.darkecountyfair.com