WORTH THE DRIVE: How to experience ‘Ohio’s Friendliest Train Robbery’

“Two of them [locomotives] are general-purpose ‘geeps’ built for the Chesapeake and Ohio and Illinois Central, respectively” describes the railway. The other is a small switcher built for the Army and is normally used for switching and maintenance instead of passengers,” states a news release from the railway.

The most popular attraction is the “Nelsonville East Logan Train Ride,” which runs at 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Memorial Day through Oct. 27. This two-hour ride follows the Hocking River and takes guests through various landmarks, including the current mining operations in the valley. These trips are also narrated, with guests learning the history of the area and more.

Most trips also include a stop at the Robbins Crossing Historical Village at Hocking College. However, because the college owns the historic town, this is subject to change.

Tickets for the ride are $21 for adults, $16 for children 3-years-old to 12-years-old and $19 for seniors over the age of 60. Children under 3-years-old are free. Food and drinks are allowed on the train, but there are limited restrooms. The train does also offer a wheelchair lift.

Hocking Valley Scenic Railway also offers a variety of special train rides for guests. This summer, riders can experience “Ohio’s Friendliest Train Robbery.” This experience is family-friendly and runs for approximately two hours.

While boarding for the train, guests receive a handful of fake money. However, during their trip, the train gets boarded by a group of bandits on horseback. The group then stops the train, and “steals” guests money. This show does use guns, but only with blanks.

Tickets for this popular ride are $25 for adults, $21 for children 3-years-old to 12-years-old and $23 for seniors over the age of 60. Children under 3-years-old are free. This special show starts at 6 p.m. July 13, Aug. 10, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14.

This fall, the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway will also offer special experiences like an “All Caboose Train Ride,” a “Fall Foliage Train Ride” and the “Nelsonville Halloween Train.”

How to go

What: Hocking Valley Scenic Railway

When: 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October

Location: 33 W. Canal St., Nelsonville

More info: 855-32-DEPOT or hvsry.org