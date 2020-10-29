With new safety protocols, COSI announces reopening date

The following safety protocols will be in effect:

· All COSI Team Members and all guests ages 6+ will be required to wear face coverings while visiting COSI.

· All guests, including COSI Members, must reserve a timed admission ticket online in advance of their visit to ensure adequate space inside COSI for social distancing.

· All guests will be required to visit a hand sanitizer station as they enter COSI.

· Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout COSI at high-touch surfaces and near hands-on exhibits.

· Enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols have been put in place to ensure the COSI building and interactive exhibitions remain as clean as possible.

· Due to restricted spaces, some COSI experiences will remain closed for the foreseeable future, including but not limited to, the National Geographic Giant Screen Theater, the Gadgets Stage, the Motion Simulator, the High-Wire Unicycle, the Submarine and the Alvinsphere in the Ocean exhibition, and the Mercury Capsule in the Space exhibition.

COSI’s ElectrroStatic Generator show is a favorite. CONTRIBUTED

· Any guests exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into close contact (within 6 feet for 15 minutes for more) with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days are asked not to visit COSI until they are well.

· The full COSI reopening playbook, “Reopening COSI Responsibly: A Plan Rooted in Science,” that outlines the reopening policies and procedures can be found here.

COSI has extended the run of the ¡Cuba! exhibition in the American Museum of Natural History Special Exhibition Gallery through Jan. 3, 2021. Admission to ¡Cuba! will be included with COSI Membership or general admission. Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit, also included with COSI Membership or general admission, will be open through Jan. 3, 2021.

“As we navigate through this global pandemic, the need for science literacy and engagement is more important than ever and only science will put the pandemic behind us,” Bertley said. “We look forward to welcoming everyone, including the scientists and leaders of tomorrow who will save us from the next global crisis.”