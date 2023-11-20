WATCH: Kings Island transforms from Haunt to WinterFest 2023

Kings Island is ready to ring in the holidays: WinterFest 2023 opens Nov. 24.
The annual holiday event at the famed Warren County amusement park includes 12 winter wonderlands and has an ice skating rink on the Royal Fountain. The Eiffel Tower is transformed into a Christmas tree and there is a WinterFest Wonderland Parade at 8:30 p.m. nightly.
Kings Island officials said the park added more lights this year, too.
More that 20 rides will be open at the park, and some of those are Mystic Timbers and Kings Mills Antique Autos.
WinterFest 2023 is open on select dates Nov. 24- Dec. 31. Check visitkingsisland.com/events/winterfest for more.
