This year’s Jungle Jim’s International Wine Festival will have more than 400 wines

During the signature sampling event, guests will have an opportunity to try more than 400 wines, dine on gourmet bites, talk with wine experts and enjoy live entertainment.

Two ticket options are available, including a Grand Tasting ticket with standard wine tastings (at 73 different tables) and an upgraded Connoisseur ticket with extra benefits in a private tasting area, which includes access to high-end wines. It also includes gourmet dinner by-the-bite from The Oscar Event Center’s new Chef Michael Inferrera and his culinary team. Connoisseur ticket holders can enter the festival early at 6:30 p.m. Both ticket types will receive a commemorative tasting glass and a buyer’s guide.

“This is going to be an interesting year for the wine festival. This is definitely a changing of the guard with the beer and wine team at Jungle Jim’s. Our beer and wine department operations manager, Ed Vinson, who worked for us for 25 years, and created the wine festival, and has been running it brilliantly since its inception, retired last month. So, I’ve assumed that role, and I’ve definitely put my fingerprint on this wine festival,” Askren said. “We are really looking forward to showing off what we can do.”

Featured wines range from whites, reds, champagnes and sweet wines from local to international wineries. More than 65 wineries were represented in 2023.

Connoisseurs and Grand Tasters who live on the eastside can take advantage of transportation from Jungle Jim’s Eastgate location with a free Eastgate Bus ticket add-on available for both ticket types. Festivalgoers should choose this option when purchasing a ticket.

For transportation at the festival, both Grand Tasting and Connoisseur guests can choose to ride a complimentary shuttle between The Oscar Event Center and The Oscar Station, or ride the famous Jungle Jim’s Monorail, weather permitting.

When guests purchase a 2024 International Wine Festival ticket, they will automatically be signed up for Jungle Jim’s Buyer’s Club, and the card will be available for pick up at the festival. This perk allows guests to order wines directly from Jungle Jim’s without having to leave the festival. Wines will be boxed and ready for pickup and payment at a designated Jungle Jim’s location on Nov. 15.

HOW TO GO

What: Jungle Jim’s International Wine Festival

When: 7-10 p.m., Nov. 9. Connoisseur ticket holders can enter at 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Oscar Event Center at Jungle Jim’s International Market, 5440 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield and The Oscar Station.

Admission: $65 + tax for Grand Tasting ticket, or $150 + tax for Connoisseur ticket. $35 + tax for Grand Tasting Non-Drinker, or $110 + tax for Connoisseur Non-Drinker. Ticket prices will increase after Oct. 31. Starting on Nov. 1, a Connoisseur ticket will increase to $160 and a Grand Tasting ticket will increase to $70.

More info: Junglejims.com