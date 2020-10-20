The haunted hotel you might want to check out of right after you check in

The Attraction

The hotel has approximately 25 interconnected rooms and 77 stairs. The Edwards siblings' victims were often suffocated, roasted, and poisoned. The staff reportedly found Mother Edwards down there as well, or at least what was left of her.

Why Go?

“It’s an old-school haunt, though there are a few animatronics,” Messaros said. “There are no movie characters or anything like that. Next year, we’re going to try to have a second attraction on the same property. We hope to do five or six more.”

The Face Your Fears Hotel of Terror in Springfield is a four-story farmhouse that truly looks like a hotel from the 1850s. CONTRIBUTED

Best Time to Go?

Messaros said Friday nights are slower, partially due to high school football games and people having to work that day.

Deals? Promotions?

The haunt gives away two free tickets every Tuesday. Visit its Facebook page (Facebook.com/FaceYourFearsHotelofTerror) for more information.

COVID Restrictions?

Masks are required at all times for guests and visitors. Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout. High-touch areas such as handrails are cleaned frequently.

Places to Eat Nearby

There are several restaurants in the vicinity, including Taylor’s Tavern (American comfort food), the Dock Bar & Spirits (seafood), and the Boone Saloon (pizza and sandwiches).

How to Go

What: Face Your Fears Hotel of Terror

Where: 1291 Cold Springs Road, Springfield

When: Through Oct. 31, Fridays-Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight

Cost: $20 (regular), $30 (fast pass), $40 (VIP)

More Info: 937-605-1040 or www.faceyourfearshaunt.com