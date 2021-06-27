Sounds of summer: Where to see music acts in the area

Recently announced: Hairball, July 22; Styx with special guest Night Ranger, July 23; Casting Crowns with special guest I Am They, July 28; The Menus, July 30; Daughtry, July 31; U.S. Air Force Band of Flight: Flight One, Aug. 4; Chris Janson with special guest Desert City Ramblers, Aug. 5; Trace Adkins with special guest The James Barker Band, Aug. 8; Shinedown with special guest Pop Evil, Aug. 10; Happy Together Tour 2021, Aug. 11; Foreigner with special guests Stranger and Eleventh Hour, Aug. 17; Get the Led Out, Aug. 18; Uncle Kracker, Aug. 20; Gladys Knight, Aug. 22; Boyz II Men, Aug. 25; Tusk (Fleetwood Mac Tribute), Aug. 29; Disco Inferno, Aug. 30; Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band with special guest Larkin Poe, Aug. 31

Hickory Hills Lakes

7103 Ohio 55, Fort Loramie

www.countryconcert.com, 937-295-3000

Recently announced: Luke Combs, Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson, Neal McCoy, Jameson Rodgers, Niko Moon, Drew Parker, Ashland Craft, Jess Kellie Adams, After Midtown, Wyatt McCubbin, July 8; Alan Jackson, Justin Moore, Riley Green, Lorrie Morgan, Bellamy Brothers, Jesse Keith Whitley, McGuffey Lane, Alexis Gomez, Ashley Best, Dallas Moore, July 9; Jason Aldean, Chase Rice, Hardy, Jo Dee Messina, Deana Carter, Flatland Cavalry, Lainey Wilson, Desert City Ramblers, Rayne Johnson, Clark Manson, Cole Ritter, July 10

J.D. Legends 85

85 Millard Drive, Franklin

www.jdlegends.com, 937-746-4950

Recently announced: Drive-By Truckers, June 26; Kid Kentucky, July 3; The Ultimate Doors, July 9; Blues Traveler, July 16; Red Not Chili Peppers, July 22; Tyler Booth, July 30; Randy Houser with Alexis Gomez, Aug. 6; The Prince Experience, Aug. 13; The Steel Woods, Aug. 14; Panama Van Halen Tribute, Aug. 20; Cadillac Three, Sept. 24; Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin Roots and Boots Tour, Sept. 25; Metallica Tribute, Oct. 1; Tantric, Oct. 8; Straight On: A Tribute to the Music of Heart, Oct. 9

Levitt Pavilion

134 S. Main St., Dayton

www.levittdayton.org, 937-333-8400

Upcoming: Scotty Bratcher Band, June 25; Farewell Angelina, June 26; Making Movies, July 8; Kyshona Armstrong, July 9; Nasty Bingo / Amber Hargett & The Who’s Who, July 10; Seefari, July 15; Sarob / Honey and Blue, July 16; Jamie Suttle, July 17; An Evening with Sinclair, July 22; LowDown Brass Band, July 23; Tommy McGuffey & True Worship, July 24; The Drowsy Lads, July 29; Reverend Horton Heat with The Hackensaw Boys and Kyle Eldridge, July 30; Big Sam’s Funky Nation, July 31; Adam Ezra Group, Aug. 5; Bassel & The Supernaturals, Aug. 6; Air Force Band of Flight: Flight One; Hometown Heroes Concert, Aug. 7; The Pietasters, Aug. 12; The Katawicks / Neo-American Pioneers, Aug. 13; Dayton Funk All-Stars, Aug. 14; Alvin Youngblood Hart, Aug. 19; Shayna Steele, Aug. 20; C Baccus & Co, Aug. 21; John King, Aug. 26; Nicky Kay’s Trio / Cherry Lee & The Hot Rod Hounds, Aug. 27; Southern Avenue, Aug. 28; John McEuen and the String Wizards Present: Will the Circle Be Unbroken?, Sept. 2; TBA, Sept. 3; Dayton Salsa Project, Sept. 4; K Carter / Mariah J, Sept. 9; The Repeating Arms, Sept. 10; Dave Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers, Sept. 11; Wright State Arts Live! A Celebration of Fine and Performing Arts, Sept. 16; Puzzle of Light / The Elements, Sept. 17; Ohio Players, Sept. 18; Matt Maher, Sept. 26

Billy Idol rocked the Fraze in Kettering in 2010 and he will be returning to rock the Rose Music Center at the Heights on Aug. 3 this year. STAFF PHOTO Credit: E.L. Hubbard Credit: E.L. Hubbard

Rose Music Center at The Heights

6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

www.rosemusiccenter.com, 513-232-6220

Recently announced: John Fogerty, July 16; 3 Doors Down July 17; The Beach Boys, July 18; Brantley Gilbert, July 23; Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, July 24; Chicago, July 27; REO Speedwagon, July 30; Brit Floyd, July 31; Blackberry Smoke with The Allman Betts Band, Aug. 1; Billy Idol, Aug. 3; Keith Sweat, Aug. 6; Emmylou Harris and Los Lobos, Aug. 7; Harry Connick Jr., Aug. 8; Jason Mraz, Aug. 10; Lee Brice, Aug. 13; Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings with Mark Farner Trio, Aug. 21; Train with Vertical Horizon, Aug. 26; Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Aug. 27; King Crimson with The Zappa Band, Sept. 2; John Legend with The War and Treaty, Sept. 4; Incubus, Sept. 5; Collective Soul and Better than Ezra, Sept. 11; ZZ Top, Sept. 14; Tower of Power and Lettuce, Sept. 21; Brett Eldredge, Sept. 25; Alice Cooper, Sept. 28; Air Supply, July 16, 2022; Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos and Gabs Dixon, July 24, 2022; Ted Nugent, Aug. 11, 2022

DAYTON INDOOR CONCERT VENUES

BMI Indoor Speedway

791 E. Main St., Versailles

www.bmikarts.com, 937-526-9544

Recently announced: Slaughter with special guest Vixen, Sept. 11; Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses and Liliac, Oct. 2; Winger with special guest Firehouse, Oct. 16; The Guess Who and Orleans, Dec. 18

Nutter Center

3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn

www.nuttercenter.com, 937-775-4789

Recently announced: James Taylor with Jackson Browne, Aug. 4; Jeff Dunham, Nov. 18

Schuster Center

Second and Main streets, Dayton

www.ticketcenterstage.com, 937-228-3630

Recently announced: Johnny Mathis, Aug. 26; Straight No Chaser, Dec. 22

SPRINGFIELD CONCERT VENUES

Kuss Auditorium Clark State Performing Arts Center

300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

pac.clarkstate.edu, 937-328-3874

Recently announced: Diamond Rio, Oct. 7; Mannheim Steamroller, Dec. 20

Turner Pavilion in Veteran’s Park

250 Cliff Park Road, Springfield

www.springfieldartscouncil.org, 937-324-2712

Recently announced: The K-Tel All Stars, July 1; Griffin House, July 2; Tia Seay, July 10; Urban Jazz Coalition, July 16; The Sly Band July 22

CINCINNATI CONCERT VENUES

Aronoff Center

650 Walnut St., Cincinnati

www.cincinnatiarts.org/aronoff-center, 513-721-3344

Recently announced: Johnny Mathis, Aug. 28; Remembering James: The Life and Music of James Brown, Oct. 9

Bogart’s

2621 Vine St., Cincinnati

www.bogarts.com, 513-872-8801

Recently announced: Big Freedia x Too Many Zooz, Sept. 21; Watsky, Sept, 25; Tech N9ne, Nov. 4; The Cybertronic Spree, Nov. 5; Silverstein, Nov. 7; Jinjer, Nov. 9

Great American Ballpark

100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati

cincinnati.reds.mlb.com, 513-381-7337

Recently announced: Billy Joel, Sept. 10

Heritage Bank Center, formerly U.S. Bank Arena

100 Broadway, Cincinnati

heritagebankcenter.com, 513-421-4111

Recently announced: Michael Buble, Aug. 20

KEM will perform at the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center in Cincinnati on July 22 with special guest Leela James. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP) Credit: Donald Traill Credit: Donald Traill

ICON Music Center

25 Race St., Cincinnati

iconmusiccenter.com, 513-232-5882

Recently announced: Kem with Leela James, July 22; Foo Fighters, July 28; Jason Mraz, Aug. 6; Dropkick Murphys and Rancid, Aug. 18; Brad Paisley with Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe, Aug. 22; Trippie Redd, Aug. 27; The Roots, Sept. 3; St. Vincent, Sept. 7; Brothers Osborne, Sept. 9; All Time Low, Sept, 12; Coheed and Cambria and The Used, Sept. 14; Brett Eldredge, Sept. 17; Theo Von, Sept. 18; 311, Sept. 19; Machine Gun Kelly, Sept. 22; Mt. Joy and Trampled by Turtles, Sept. 25; Needtobreathe, Sept. 28; Earth, Wind and Fire, Oct. 1; Modest Mouse, Oct. 5; Andrew Schulz, Oct. 9; Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats with special guest Margo Price, Oct. 12; Lucero, Oct. 21; Andrew McMahon with Zac Clark, Oct. 22; Midland, Oct. 27; Brett Young, Oct. 29; Todd Rundgren, Oct. 30; Chris Lane, Nov. 5; Clutch, Dec. 31; Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy, Jan. 8, 2022; Erasure, Jan. 29, 2022; Foxy Shazam, Feb. 12, 2022; Colin Hay, March 29, 2022; The Flaming Lips, April 5, 2022; Brian Regan, April 30; AJR, May 10, 2022

Memorial Hall

1225 Elm St., Cincinnati

memorialhallotr.com, 513-977-8838

Recently announced: Paul Thorn with Scott Miller, July 29; Ambrosia, Aug. 12; Robben Ford, Aug. 14; Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Aug. 17; Judy Collins, Aug. 19; Jefferson Starship, Sept. 2; Neko Case and AC Newman, Sept. 3; Meshell Ndegeocello, Sept. 4; Asleep at the Wheel, Sept. 10; Robert Earl Keen, Sept. 15; Watkins Family Hour, Sept. 16; The Official Blues Brothers Revue, Sept. 17; Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, Sept. 18; Five for Fighting String Quartet, Sept. 21; Al Di Meola, Sept. 22; WindSync Innovative Wind Quintet, Oct. 3; Chris Thile, Oct. 5; Wooten Brothers Band, Oct. 12; Pat Metheny, Oct. 16; Bob Mould, Oct. 22; Del McCoury Band, Nov. 5

PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.PNCPavilion.com, 513-232-6220

Recently announced: Megadeth and Lamb of God with Trivium and In Flames, July 14; Blackberry Smoke with the Allman Betts Band, July 18; KIDZ BOP Live July 30; Emmylou Harris and Los Lobos, Aug. 4; Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 6; Harry Connick Jr., Aug. 7; Counting Crows, Aug. 14; Alicia Keys, Aug. 20; Randy Bachman & Burton Cummings, Aug. 24; Buddy Guy, Aug. 26; Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons Sept. 9; ZZ Top, Sept. 12; Primus Sept. 18

Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

Recently announced: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, July 13; Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick, July 15; Luke Bryan, July 22; Chicago Aug. 1; The Black Crowes, Aug. 3; Jason Aldean, Aug. 12; Daryl Hall and John Oates with Squeeze and KT Tunstall, Aug. 23; Maroon 5; Aug. 28; Zac Brown Band, Aug. 29; Kings of Leon, Aug. 31; Brooks & Dunn, Sept. 4; The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour, Sept. 8; Dead & Company, Sept. 11; Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair, Sept. 15; Thomas Rhett, Sept. 23; NF, Sept. 25; Dave Matthews Band, Sept. 28; Florida Georgia Line, Sept. 30; Dierks Bentley, Oct. 8; Lynyrd Synyrd, Oct. 9; Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show with Marcus King Band and Yola, Oct. 21

Taft Theatre

317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati

tafttheatre.org, 513-721-8883

Recently announced: Whiskey Myers July 29; Brit Floyd, Aug. 7, 8; Dermot Kennedy, Aug. 17; Sebastian Maniscalco, Sept. 11; Toad the Wet Sprocket, Sept. 18; Tower of Power and Lettuce, Sept. 22; The Mavericks Espanol World Tour, Sept. 24; Dawes, Sept. 26; Béla Fleck, Sept. 29; Chelsea Handler, Sept. 30; Boney James, Oct. 1; Leanne Morgan, Oct. 2; Jo Koy, Oct. 14; Whose Live Anyway?, Oct. 22; Crowder, Oct. 24; Jeanne Robertson, Oct. 28; Mat Kearney, Oct. 29; Joe Bonamassa, Oct. 31; Ledisi, Nov. 5; L.O.L. Surprise, Nov. 6; Bill Maher, Nov. 7; TobyMac, Nov. 9; The Lone Bellow, Nov. 10; Heather McMahan, Nov. 12; Home Free, Nov. 13; Tab Benoit, Nov. 14; Ben Folds, Nov. 18; Trey Kennedy, Nov. 19; Iliza Shlesinger, Nov. 20; Tommy Emmanuel, Dec. 9; Morgan James, Dec. 17; Straight No Chaser, Dec. 23

COLUMBUS CONCERT VENUES

EXPRESS LIVE!

405 Neil Ave., Columbus

www.promowestlive.com, 614-461-LIVE (5483), ext. 101

Recently announced: The Avett Brothers, July 23; Modest Mouse, Aug. 3; Brit Floyd, Aug. 13; String Cheese Incident, Aug. 15; Louis The Child, Aug. 19; Old Crow Medicine Show, Aug. 20; Caamp, Aug. 27, 28; All Time Low, The Story So Far, Movements, The Maine, Grayscale, Destroy Boys, Aug. 31; Lady A, Sept. 4; Jelly Roll, Sept. 10; Coheed and Cambria and The Used, Sept. 11; Bleachers, Sept. 15; Primus, Sept. 20; Dance Gavin Dance, Sept. 22; Glass Animals, Sept. 24; Simple Plan, New Found Glory, Sept. 25; Mt. Joy, Trampled by Turtles, Oct. 1; JohnnySwim, Oct. 4; Porter Robinson, Oct. 6; Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Oct. 10; Kevin Gates, Oct. 15; The Infamous Stringdusters, Oct. 22; In this Moment and Black Veil Brides, Oct. 30; Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Oct. 31; Tech N9ne, Nov. 2; Sylvan Esso, Nov. 3; Midland, Nov. 18; Chvrches, Nov. 20; Theory of a Deadman, Nov. 24; Coin, Dec. 10; Dillon Francis x Yung Gravy, Jan. 31, 2022; girl in red, Mach 23, 2022; Russ, May 23, 2022

Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots performs in Dover, Delaware in 2014. The band has announced its Takeover Tour will be making a stop at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on October 29 and 30. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Firefly Music Festival) Credit: Theo Wargo Credit: Theo Wargo

Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena

555 Borror Drive, Columbus

www.schottensteincenter.com, 800-273-6201

Recently announced: Justin Bieber, June 29; Guns N’ Roses, Sept. 23; Dude Perfect, Oct. 14; Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 29 and 30; Lauren Daigle Nov. 11; Elton John April 12, 2022; Chris Stapleton, April 21, 2022

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com, 614-246-3199

Recently announced: Eric Church, Sept. 18; Jim Gaffigan, Nov. 14