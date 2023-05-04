‘Sorg for Sounds at Sunset’ to benefit summer concert series in Middletown

This is the second year for the “Sorg for Sounds at Sunset” benefit.

“Last year, it’s hard to say how many people came in and out, but we know that some of the same people were coming back every single night. The money that we raised helped us to start the 501c3 process, so we are very grateful for people that came and bought raffle tickets, and we want them to come back every night and just enjoy the music,” Baumgarten said.

Proceeds from the benefit will go toward the Sounds at Sunset summer concert series. All the bands and other volunteers are donating their time for the benefit. There will be more than 100 raffle items for patrons to bid on.

Raffle items will include new Huffy Bicycles, Reds, Bengals, and Dayton Dragons tickets, skates and birthday parties from Skateway and more. Molson Coors and Ohio Eagle Distributing have also donated items, among others.

Mike Lewis, Tim’s brother, made a custom, Hickory and Cherry sofa table that will be raffled off.

“People came out last year, and they are excited about it. People loved Tim and they are happy to participate, because they know and appreciate what he did for the city. It’s just been amazing,” said Jayne Reardon, Lewis’ girlfriend, chair for the raffle, and co-organizer of the concert series.

If community members have any items that would like to donate for the raffle, contact Jayne Reardon at janereardon@sbcglobal.net. If any local businesses or private donors are interested in sponsorships, they may email Ashley Baumgarten at beashleyb@hotmail.com. The Sorg will have concessions and beverages available.

This is the second year for the concert series at Sunset Park. The first summer concert of 2023 will be held on Thurs., June 8 with Brass Tracks and the series will run through Thurs., Aug. 24.

“There will be a billboard at the end of Central Ave., announcing this year’s concert series. It’s big, bright and colorful, and I love it,” Reardon said.

There will be six concerts this year, which will be held on every other Thursday. The concerts will run from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The concerts are free, family-friendly, and all ages welcome. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket. A food truck will be on site at each event and beer will be available for purchase for those ages 21 and up. Visit the Sounds at Sunset Facebook page at “Sounds at Sunset” for more information.

Sorg for Sounds at Sunset lineup

May 15:

Tom The Torpedoes, (The Music of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers), 6 p.m.

Dangerous Jim & The Slims, 8 p.m.

May 16:

Tery Metcalf Project, 6 p.m.

Rob Hoffman Trio, 8 p.m.

May 17:

Mason’s School of Rock (who will perform the music of Red Hot Chili Peppers), 6 p.m.

Dawg Foot, 8 p.m.

May 18:

Chalice, 6 p.m.

Arcadia, 8 p.m.