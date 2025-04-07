‘Schitt’s Creek’ murder mystery event at Hamilton restaurant turns Rosebud Motel into crime scene

The event will feature everyone’s favorite, formerly rich family. Based on the popular sitcom, the family of four is forced to move to the town of Schitt’s Creek after losing everything, and in this version, they also have to solve a murder mystery.

“It’s a story about family, so that’s always going to be relatable … and the town of Schitt’s Creek is not too different from Hamilton. It’s a small town where people know each other, and there’s a lot of different wacky characters So, it’s a lot of fun,” Rampa said

The cast stars Caleb Robinson, Amanda Monyham, Dylan Shelton and Anna Hazard. The show is also “lightly interactive,” and audience members can volunteer to be suspects.

“There will be a crime scene for them to investigate, as they try to figure out the murder mystery,” Rampa said.

At prior shows, audience members have dressed up as the characters, and guests are also welcome to dress up for this show.

The purchase of a ticket includes an Asian lunch buffet and non-alcoholic drinks with a cash bar offering specialty-themed cocktails.

The event includes prizes for trivia winners and those who solve the mystery.

Queen City Murder Mystery Company presents pop culture murder mystery dinner and brunches with a focus on shows by or for women.

The company’s shows have included the sold-out “Golden Girls,” “Hocus Pocus” “Hallmark Christmas” and “Death and Diamonds: A Bridgerton Murder Mystery” themed murder mystery shows.

It is gearing up to present a new Jimmy Buffett-themed show this summer at Jungle Jim’s called “Escape to Murderville.” Watch for more information to come.

HOW TO GO

What: Queen City Murder Mystery Company’s “Murder at the Rosebud Motel: a Schitt’s Creek Murder Mystery Hamilton!”

When: 2-4 p.m. April 27

Where: Basil 1791 in downtown Hamilton

Cost: Tickets are $50 and online at events.humanitix.com/murder-at-the-rosebud-motel-a-schitt-s-creek-murder-mystery-hamilton-uc2cys3k?hxchl=hex-pfl