SAUERKRAUT PIZZA?! Dozens of sauerkraut creations, crafts and entertainment await at Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

Fifty years later, this festival now combines a plethora of sauerkraut-related food items with hundreds of craftspeople and attracts over 350,000 people annually. This year, the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10.

If you’re a fan of sauerkraut or crafts or both, here’s what you can expect to find at the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival.