Ring in 2019 at Dayton's rockin’ New Year’s Eve ball drop

Cheers to a new year!
Welcome in 2019 as the Yellow Cab Tavern hosts the second annual "Dayton's Rockin NYE Ball Drop" with The Big Wazu, Team Void, and guest emcee Zac Pitts of Living Dayton and Sound Valley on Monday, Dec. 31.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets including a midnight toast are $10 in advance or $15 on that day.
“We started the Ball Drop at the Yellow Cab last year and we’re really excited about how it went,” David Obenour, event organizer, said. “This year we’re building on the tradition and your ticket gets you over four hours of great music, a midnight toast and of course, the second annual Ball Drop.”
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Starting the evening off, The Big Wazu will play two sets from 9 to 11 p.m., before handing over the stage to Team Void, who will be playing one set before and one after the Ball Drop and New Year's toast at midnight.
“Unabashed classic rock favorites, undead rocking luchadores and Zac Pitts presiding over the whole evening, that’s a pretty rockin’ New Year’s Eve,” Obenour said. “We’re turning the Yellow Cab’s parking lot into Times Square for the night!”
Credit: Tom Gilliam
WANT TO GO?
What: Dayton's Rockin NYE Ball Drop
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th St. in Dayton
When: Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m.
Cost: Tickets including a midnight toast are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of
