Pickle soup pizza, free pizza for a year part of week-long birthday bash

For their chance at becoming the Pizza Baron, people should visit The Pizza Bandit’s Facebook page and share the Pizza Baron post every day between now and Sunday at 8 p.m. Participants can tag their “pizza pals” for additional entries.

“It’s really been amazing, just how much support we’ve received,” said Brian Johnson, Pizza Bandit partner. “We started off with a concept of really trying to service the Yellow Cab when they would have shows. ...Then we were looking forward to this year, participating in the Food Truck Rallys. All that didn’t really happen, so we sort of re-tooled and started offering carry-out and delivery and after that, it’s just been amazing.”

Tuesday started with a Blind Bob’s pickle soup collaboration and other partnerships this week will include Lily’s Bistro, Jimmie’s Ladder 11, El Meson, The Chicken Spot and Ghostlight’s new Fantasma Taco. The day’s pizza collaboration will be announced the night before on The Pizza Bandit’s Facebook page.

On Saturday, The Pizza Bandit’s official first birthday, a limited supply of Gold Flaked Crust pizza and Champagne combos will be available.

“Super limited — if you want that golden flake, you got to get on it,” Johnson said.

“We’re still getting the word out,” Johnson said. “There are still people who don’t know that we offer pizza by the slice downtown. But so far, the feedback has been great. People love our special pies every week and it’s been a lot of fun to kind of see that all through.”

The Pizza Bandit is available for pick-up or delivery within a range of five miles, and is open Tuesday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.