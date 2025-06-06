Fitness activities offered at multiple open-air malls in this region

The outdoor classes are typically open to all fitness levels, offering a fun way for the community to stay active and connected. Breaking a sweat at an outdoor greenspace also reduces the intimidation factor for newcomers and makes fitness more accessible.

The Greene

For more than a decade, The Greene has supported community health by offering free monthly outdoor fitness classes through the summer and into early fall.

“We believe a healthy community is a strong community,” said Allie West business development specialist at The Greene. “These fitness classes aren’t just about movement – they’re about bringing people together, supporting wellness, and creating meaningful moments in a shared space. It’s one of the many ways we’re proud to give back and help our community thrive.”

In partnership with Indigo Yoga, The Greene hosts free monthly yoga sessions that typically include between 30-60 participants of all ages and experience levels. Aspiring yogis need little more than a yoga mat and a water bottle to practice.

“We also team up with Fabletics once a month to offer a rotating fitness class, led by a variety of local instructors,” West said. “Each session brings something new — whether it’s HIIT, cardio, or dance fitness — and participants are invited to shop with an exclusive Fabletics discount after class.”

While not free for adults, both The Greene and Austin Landing also offer goat yoga classes with GoatCountry LLC throughout the summer. Children 5 and younger are free with a paid adult and children ages 6-12 are $5.

Liberty Center in Liberty Twp.

From upbeat Zumba to peaceful Savasana, Liberty Center offers a variety of free fitness classes throughout the summer. The Liberty Twp. multi-use center was designed with a “mindful approach to building enduring relationships between local businesses, people and place.”

The classes are a community partnership as Box Therapy — a fusion of traditional boxing techniques and therapeutic exercises — and Zumba are taught by Spooky Nook Sports staff members on select dates. Yoga sessions are held on the second and fourth Saturday of the month through September.

MORE EVENTS

Austin Landing

Goat Yoga at Austin Landing – June 27, 7 p.m.; July 26, 11 a.m.; Aug. 29, 7 p.m.; Oct. 25, 11a.m. For pricing and registration go to goatcountryllc.com.

The Greene Town Center

Outdoor Yoga with Indigo Yoga – June 28, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 6, Oct. 4 at noon. All levels and ages are welcome to attend yoga at the center court. To register, visit indigoyogadayton.com/workshops-events.

Goat Yoga at The Greene – June 20, July 18, Aug. 15 and Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 24, 6 p.m. For pricing and registration go to goatcountryllc.com.

Liberty Center