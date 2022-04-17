‘Motherhood Out Loud’ hits the Middletown theater stage this month

Laced with humor, “Motherhood Out Loud” presents a series of scenes, monologues, and vignettes about the joys and moving moments that celebrate the female experience. The production puts women in the limelight and shows what it’s like to be a woman in a number of different situations.

“This show not only highlights the older woman, but it also introduces a younger female to what it’s like to age in our world today, and it celebrates their experiences, and that’s really powerful,” Shafor said.

In line with real life, the show covers babyhood and childhood all the way through being an empty-nester and a great-grandma.

“I come from a family of women, including five sisters, and a mother and grandmother who raised me, so I can relate to a lot of these stories and what these women have gone through, or what they give up, and what they do for one another to celebrate each another and I think it’s a good thing,” Shafor said.

He said the show touches on many human emotions.

“These are strong, vibrant, educated women, who have made different life choices,” said Shafor. “So, to come and hear these stories, you might have a better appreciation of what the modern woman might be dealing with.”

The cast is comprised of Peggy Allen, Angela Brinker, Betty Coulter, Jason Easter, Heather Evans, Pam Fugett, Abbie Miller, Karen Oehler, Kurt Percy, and Gail Rudolph. Mother’s Day is May 8.

HOW TO GO

What: “Motherhood Out Loud” presented by Middletown Lyric Theatre

When: 8 p.m. on Apr. 22, Apr. 23, and Apr. 29, and 3 p.m. on Apr. 30

Where: Middletown Lyric Theatre, 1530 Central Ave., Middletown

Admission: $20 reserved seating (plus applicable ticketing fees). Purchase at www.middletownlyric.org. Advance purchase recommended. If available, tickets may be purchased at each performance.

More info: www.middletownlyric.org or at (513) 425-7140. Masks are not required, but they are encouraged.