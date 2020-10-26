MEGA-DEAL: Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin Robbins may get new owners

Just 10 weeks ago — when Dunkin' announced it expected to permanently shut down 800 stores nationwide in 2020 to streamline operations and boost profitability — Gilligan quashed any notion that any of his local stores would be affected.

“We aren’t' closing any,” Gilligan told the Dayton Daily News in early August. “We are continuing to build.”

Dunkin' has said that the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting stay-at-home orders have shifted working patterns. Customers come to its stores later in the day and spend more on newer and more expensive items such as espresso and other specialty beverages, according to the New York Times. Dunkin' already brings in more than half its revenue through drinks, and it dropped “Donuts” from its name last year as it sought to shift its emphasis to coffee.

In a statement released Sunday, Dunkin' Brands said: “Dunkin' Brands confirms that it has held preliminary discussions to be acquired by Inspire Brands. There is no certainty that any agreement will be reached. Neither group will comment further unless and until a transaction is agreed.”

