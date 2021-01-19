LongHorn Steakhouse, Raising Cane’s score a shout-out on ‘Best Places to Work’ list

Two restaurant chains with a presence in the Miami Valley — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and LongHorn Steakhouse — earned a spot on a national list of the top 100 best places to work based on reviews from their employees.
The Glassdoor Employees Choice Awards 2021 Best Places to Work were released last week, and included 100 companies. LongHorn Steakhouse was ranked no. 76, and Raising Cane’s at no. 89. They were two of only three restaurant chains with a presence on the tech-company-heavy top-100 list. The third restaurant company, In-N-Out Burger, does not operate in southwest Ohio.
Glassdoor is a job-search and recruitment company. On its web site, it says its “Best Places to Work” list is “based entirely on employee feedback” over a one-year period and is unlike other workplace awards in that, “there is no self-nomination process and no cost involved.”
Raising Cane’s operates six restaurants in the broader Miami Valley, including two that have opened in recent weeks at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek and in Springfield. Other locations include Huber Heights, a second Beavercreek location across from the Greene Town Center, east of the Dayton Mall in Washington Twp., in Fairfield and in the West Chester area.
This is the third time Raising Cane’s has made the list since 2017.
“It means so much to receive such positive feedback from our crew, and even more so in this time of COVID-19,” Raising Cane’s founder and co-CEO Todd Graves said in a release. “Throughout the pandemic, our crew stepped up to the challenges. We are one of only a few restaurants on the list because it’s so hard to operate during a pandemic – but our crew made it happen! And I’m so grateful for them and this recognition.”
Raising Cane’s officials touted their company’s “fast-paced environment, fun culture, flexible schedules and growth opportunities.”
An employee’s review left on the Glassdoor web site last fall by a Cincinnati-area employee praised the company’s “good crew and work culture (and) profit-share bonuses every quarter,”
MIchelle Webster — recruiting director for RCO Limited, Raising Cane’s franchisee that operates all of the Louisiana-based chain’s restaurants in southwest Ohio — told this news outlet Monday that the Glassdoor recognition “means a lot because it comes voluntarily from our crewmembers, and we were one of only a few restaurants on the list. ... Our Culture is the best, and we are all about working hard while having fun.”
LongHorn Steakhouse operates four restaurants in the region: on Miller Lane in Butler Twp., near the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, on West Dorothy Lane in Moraine and in the West Chester area.
LongHorn Steakhouse is run by the large restaurant holding company Darden, which also owns and operates Olive Garden, Cheddar’s, Capital Grille and a handful of other chains. The parent company was included in job-search company Indeed’s Top 50 workplaces in 2019, and was also named by Forbes.com as among the “Best Employers for Diversity” in 2019.
“Management really helps you with where you want to go, and is constantly helping you succeed,” Glassdoor’s web site quoted one Longhorn Steakhouse employee review as saying.