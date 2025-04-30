Little Diggers, a giant sandbox for young kids, now has third Ohio location in West Chester

“I wanted to create a hands-on, sensory experience that is different from the digital experience a lot of kids have now,” Bowers said. “We have 60 tons of sand. All the Tonka trucks and digging toys a child could imagine. In addition, we also have a few proprietary toys in the space.”

The sandbox is 1,200 square feet, is an open play environment and only for children 7 and younger You pay for the amount of time you’d like to play and parents and guardians can sign a waiver online or in person at the location.

“We have young kids of our own,” Bowers said. “Seeing how all they wanted was a big pile of dirt and few trucks and they were good for hours. We know not every kid has that opportunity to interact with the world around them, so now they can do that.”

A unique feature about Little Diggers is the sand. It’s brought from the Bahamas and is non-toxic and silica-free, so it’s safe to play in. The typical sand used in sandboxes is made from quartz and can produce a silica dust that can cause respiratory issues.

“We tested a lot of sand samples,” Bowers said. “We were looking for alternatives and we found it in the Bahamas. We have it shipped in and it is extremely soft, the dust is minimal and it’s non-toxic.”

It’s also renewable since it is naturally occurring and is reproduced each year through a mineralization process in the ocean.

In addition to the soft sand, Little Diggers has a cafe area with healthy snacks and drinks. The locations also have complimentary WIFI and seating for parents. Bowers also encourages parents to join their little ones in the sand box.

Bowers opened the first Little Diggers in 2023 just outside of Columbus in Dublin. After its success he decided to expand to Cleveland in late 2024 and then West Chester in February 2025.

“We’ve had a really positive response,” Bowers said. “The Cincinnati opening enthusiasm has rivaled the Cleveland opening. We’ve had people travel from Kentucky and Indiana.”

HOW TO GO

What: Little Diggers

Where: 9442 Waterfront Drive, West Chester Twp.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

Online: littlediggersplayspace.com