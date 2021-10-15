journal-news logo
Lebanon’s Charm at the Farm Vintage Market returns this weekend

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
3 minutes ago

Lebanon’s Charm at the Farm Vintage Market will celebrate its fifth anniversary by raising funds for two Cincinnati charities geared toward helping women.

Charm at the Farm, founded in 2017 by friends Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, has become one of Lebanon’s most popular events. The first two rounds of festivities took place between June 11-13 and August 20-22. The next and final Charm at the Farm Market will be held October 15-17. The vintage market consists of over 100 primarily women-owned vendors selling vintage and handmade items, repurposed furniture, clothing, home décor and more on a 56-acre horse farm.

In honor of Charm at the Farm’s fifth anniversary, Doyle and Kuenkel are partnering with two charitable organizations — Eve Center and Sifa Collective — that work to promote the healing and growth of women in various ways.

Charm at the Farm will also celebrate its anniversary by adding 25 new vendors, commemorative items, unique photo opportunities, a new lounge space, a live music VIP night and giveaways.

General admission tickets will be sold online for $10 to attend the event from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 and $8 to attend the event on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Charm at the Farm’s website. Guests must purchase tickets to the event on Saturday in advance. Tickets to Sunday’s event can be purchased at the gate and online. Early bird tickets to attend Saturday’s event from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. are $15 per person and can also be purchased by visiting the farm market’s website.

Tickets to Friday’s VIP event are currently sold out.

Children 12 and under are free. Parking is also free. More information about the pricing and hours of the October market is available on Charm at the Farm’s website.

HOW TO GO

What: Charm at the Farm Vintage Market

Where: 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd., Lebanon

When: Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

