JUST IN: Clifton Mill’s holiday lights voted among the top in the country, again

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill are on display daily through Dec. 30, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hours Dec. 24 and 25 are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Another holiday light display within driving distance of the Dayton area also made the top 10.

The historic Clifton mill, built in 1802 and still working, opened its Legendary Lights for the 2018 holiday season on Friday, Nov. 23. You can see Clifton Mill featured on ABC TV’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Lights Under Louisville, an underground holiday light show in Kentucky, placed eighth on the list.

Families can enjoy the Louisville display safely from inside their own vehicle through Jan. 3, 2021.

The 30-minute drive takes visitors through underground passageways lined with 40 themed displays, mapping projections, 850 lit characters and 5 million lights.