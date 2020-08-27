X

How to get free admission to the Cincinnati Zoo for front line healthcare workers, military, police and fire personnel

By Staff report
Hometown Heroes celebration expands to month of September

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will celebrate heroes during the entire month of September.

The Hometown Heroes celebration offers free admission to front line healthcare workers, active fire and police personnel and active and retired military.

The celebration is usually held for a week but was extended to a month this year.

“We decided to extend our Hometown Heroes celebration from a week to a whole month so we could include more heroes,” Thane Maynard , Cincinnati Zoo director, said in a news release. “There are so many people out there working hard to keep us safe and healthy, and we want to show them our appreciation. For obvious reasons, we added front line healthcare workers to the heroes list this year!”

Professional credentials, along with a valid government-issued photo ID must be presented at the Cincinnati Zoo to take advantage of this offer, therefore tickets must be picked up at the Zoo and reservations are not required for heroes. Heroes may purchase up to six additional tickets at half price.

Personnel who qualify for free admission include police officers, firefighters, EMTs, state troopers, correction officers, 911 dispatchers, and other professionals involved in law enforcement, investigations and emergency response.

The Zoo is also extending this offer to active and retired members of the military and the front line healthcare workers (doctors, nurses, care aides and paramedics to name a few) who have been working to keep our community healthy and safe.

Badges and identification cards are accepted only if accompanied by photo ID. All ID must reference specific fire, police, military, or healthcare duty.

For more information visit www.cincinnatizoo.org

