Have yourself a scary little Christmas: Brimstone Haunt returns in December

Brimstone Haunt will reopen to the public during a few select dates in December. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS JRD PHOTOGRAPHY
Brimstone Haunt will reopen to the public during a few select dates in December. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS JRD PHOTOGRAPHY

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
2 hours ago

Still in the mood for a few good scares this holiday season? Brimstone Haunt in Wilmington is hoping to make your spooky holiday season dreams come true.

On select dates in December, Brimstone Haunt will offer visitors a chance to scream their way through its most popular attractions.

Created by the producers of the Ohio Renaissance Festival and Celtic Fest Ohio, Brimstone Haunt boasts a varied roster of haunted attractions that have earned the spooky establishment quite a few fans in the Miami Valley.

While Brimstone Haunt may have closed on Oct. 30 as the Halloween season came to an end, organizers plan to reopen at least two attractions — Psychosis and Forgotten Forest — to visitors on Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Psychosis will take visitors through terrifying twists and turns in a haunted house while the Forgotten Forest invites visitors to take a walk through the woods teeming with monsters.

Admission to Brimstone Haunt’s Scary Little Christmas is $15 per person. Tickets can be purchased by visiting bigtickets.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Brimstone Haunt’s Scary Little Christmas

When: Dec, 3, 4, 10 and 11 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Brimstone Haunt, 472 Brimstone Road, Wilmington

Cost: $15 per person

More info: www.facebook.com/BrimstoneHaunt

About the Author

ajc.com

Ashley Moor

Ashley Moor is a Dayton native and graduate of Kent State University. She is a multimedia journalist for Dayton.com, and strives to provide impactful stories about the community and its people.

