Gates open to crowds at CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show

Jeff Deckman was among the early photographers admitted well before 7:30 a.m. to get photos before the crowds. A photographer for RadarContactPhotography.com, he could be seen photographing a Navy C-2A plane with a radar dish on top.

Deckman said he has attended more than 300 airshows, but this was his first time in Dayton.

“It’s very well organized and very well run,” he said. “The amount of static displays here and the amount of aircraft, I think are unmatched, more than any show I’ve been to this year or last year. It’s a great show if you want to see some unique aircraft from all over the country.”

Kettering resident Brian Crist was among the early photographers. He said he has been going to the Dayton Air Show “since day one.”

“I’ve never missed a show,” Crist said. “It’s local, it’s our home.”

Most people were looking forward to the performance this afternoon by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron.

“The Blue Angels, everyone can agree, are acting as the No. 1 pull for us,” said Troy resident Emily Gudakunst, who was at the show early with her husband Lane and their child.

Parking and admission

If you’re going, leave early and be patient, as traffic will likely be heavy. Organizers said tickets sold briskly this year.

General admission parking is now entirely on the east side of North Dixie Drive across from the air show’s entrance.

Be aware also that part of North Dixie Drive directly in front of the gateway will be blocked to give general admission patrons a safer walk to the entrance.

Chalet, Pavilion, and Flight Line Hangar ticket holders with P-Lot parking passes will now park on the south side of the airport off West National Road. More than 30 shuttle buses will shuttle attendees to their chalets or pavilions, the show has said.

Handicap Parking, VIP Parking and C-Lot Parking lots have not changed.

General admission for parking is $15 per car and $25 for RVs, buses and other large vehicles.

Take Exit 64 Northwoods Blvd from I-75. Follow signs to appropriate lots. Stay in right lane.

More information on parking can be found https://daytonairshow.com/parking-and-directions/.

What to expect

Today and Sunday, the feature flying show will be held from noon to 4:15 p.m. But there will be plenty to see on the ground. A few of the ground-based “static displays” include the Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, F-15 and the Army CH-47F.

The show schedule is the same both days, but acts and times are subject to change depending on weather or other factors.

This year, the Navy’s Blue Angels are the headline act. With their new F/A-18 Super Hornets, the Blue Angels can reach up to 700 mph and fly as close as 18 inches apart.

The Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy Blue Angels alternate as the show’s crowning performance every other year.

The flying lineup

Flag Drop and National Anthem

U.S. Army Golden Knights

Kevin Coleman

U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo

Vampire Airshows

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III

Tora! Tora! Tora!

Kent Pietsch

USMC Fat Albert

U.S. Navy Blue Angels