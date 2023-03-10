Wine and Girl Scout cookies paired for event this weekend in Middletown

Girl Scout Cookie lovers and those who enjoy a wine pairing event won’t want to miss this year’s Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing event presented by Downtown Middletown, Inc.
“This is an opportunity for us to do three things at one time,” said Jeff Payne, executive director of Downtown Middletown, Inc. “One, to help promote the Girl Scouts, because obviously, when you purchase the cookies, you are supporting our Girl Scouts. Secondly, it’s a way to support our DORA businesses, and get them out there, and finally, because our Women’s Wine & Chocolate Walk has been so popular, we wanted to create an opportunity to give our visitors an early shot at the purchase of these tickets.”
Payne said the ticket presale for Saturday’s Women’s Wine & Chocolate Walk at the Girl Scout Cookie Walk will close after the event and tickets will not be available for purchase again until early April.
During the hours of the Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing, Downtown Middletown, Inc. will be offering presale tickets for the Women’s Wine & Chocolate Walk, which will be May 20. Presale tickets will be available online and in-person at the Middletown Arts Center during the Cookie Walk. Tickets are $50 each and VIP tickets are $70 each.
“I’m excited because our communities are opening up again. There is a real desire for people to get out, hang out, and have fun. So, this is another opportunity for us to see all of our friends,” Payne said.
After checking in at the Middletown Arts Center, guests will walk to nine different shops, eateries and establishments to taste nine different Girl Scout Cookies. For participants 21 and older, each “Cookie Stop” will have a specialty selected wine pairing available for purchase for $3 (which is not included in the ticket price and is sold separately at each location.) The rules of the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area will be in effect, allowing participants to sip and stroll between stops.
“This event serves as a DORA district fundraiser to benefit our local DORA businesses,” said Kenzie Bruns, promotions committee chair at Downtown Middletown, Inc.
As an added bonus, there will be a “Cookie Monster Scavenger Hunt.” Participants will find hidden cookies in Downtown businesses and redeem their passports at the MAC for a free box of Girl Scout Cookies to take home. The Cookie Monster is also expected to make a special guest appearance downtown. Local Girl Scout Troops will be on site to offer additional cookies for sale.
HOW TO GO
What: Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing 2023 presented by Downtown Middletown, Inc.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Check in at Middletown Arts Center, 130 N. Verity Pkwy., Middletown
Cost: Tickets for the Girl Scout Cookie Walk are $20 for adults and $10 for children, ages 4 to 12. Children ages 3 and under will receive a Cookie Monster pass for three free cookies. (No ticket needed for kids younger than 3.)
More info: www.downtownmiddletown.org