Wine and Girl Scout cookies paired for event this weekend in Middletown

After checking in at the Middletown Arts Center, guests will walk to nine different shops, eateries and establishments to taste nine different Girl Scout Cookies. For participants 21 and older, each “Cookie Stop” will have a specialty selected wine pairing available for purchase for $3 (which is not included in the ticket price and is sold separately at each location.) The rules of the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area will be in effect, allowing participants to sip and stroll between stops.

“This event serves as a DORA district fundraiser to benefit our local DORA businesses,” said Kenzie Bruns, promotions committee chair at Downtown Middletown, Inc.

As an added bonus, there will be a “Cookie Monster Scavenger Hunt.” Participants will find hidden cookies in Downtown businesses and redeem their passports at the MAC for a free box of Girl Scout Cookies to take home. The Cookie Monster is also expected to make a special guest appearance downtown. Local Girl Scout Troops will be on site to offer additional cookies for sale.

HOW TO GO

What: Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing 2023 presented by Downtown Middletown, Inc.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Check in at Middletown Arts Center, 130 N. Verity Pkwy., Middletown

Cost: Tickets for the Girl Scout Cookie Walk are $20 for adults and $10 for children, ages 4 to 12. Children ages 3 and under will receive a Cookie Monster pass for three free cookies. (No ticket needed for kids younger than 3.)

More info: www.downtownmiddletown.org