Warren County Theatre Project puts twist on ‘The Nutcracker’ at The Windamere

Downey said while the show is a traditional story that everyone knows and loves, they have made some changes to make the production more modern and inclusive.

“We’ve taken the second act, which usually is a very traditional part of the story, where it’s different countries represented, and we thought we would take a different approach to make it a little bit more culturally appropriate for this day and age. So, we have redesigned and reimagined the second act to be more Candyland themed. Instead of doing countries, we have different types of candy that will be dancing and celebrating Clara,” Downey said.

With more than 20 dancers in the show, the cast members range in age from three-years-old to 21-years-old. A few of the leading cast members include Olivia Rich and Ella Edwards (as Clara,) Ellie Ferraro (as Sugar Plum Fairy,) Sky Shaw Smyth (as Fritz,) Jenna Blinkiewicz (Nutcracker,) Maxwell Posa-Collins (Mouse King,) Phillip Smyth (as Drosselmeyer,) Ava Howe (as Cavalier) and Zoe Bees (as Snow Queen,) among others.

The show will portray The Nutcracker in entirety, so audiences can expect to see the full story. Told in two acts with an intermission, each act runs about 45 minutes long. The characters will be dressed in colorful costumes. Special effects will include smoke and snow, along with professional lighting. Many of the dancers are students at Lebanon’s Dancekids Studio.

How to go

What: The Nutcracker

When: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, noon Sunday

Where: The Windamere Event Venue, 2 S. Main St., Middletown

Cost: Tickets range from $20 to $35 and are available online at eventbrite.com/cc/the-nutcracker-at-the-windamere-1285419

More info: facebook.com/warrencountytheatreproject