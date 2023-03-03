Annual Maple Syrup Festival at Hueston Woods this weekend

“From there, you hike the trail with a guide, and that guide tells you all about the history of maple syrup, the process and production of maple syrup, how we tap here within the park, how early settlers did it, how native Americans would utilize maple syrup, and we tie it back in with the history of the park,” Conner said.

Conner said the hike will conclude with a maple syrup sampling at the park’s operational sugar house, where maple sap is boiled down into syrup. For folks interested in extending their visit, the park will have its new nature center open and has booked food trucks and vendors at the beach.

HOW TO GO

What: 57th Annual Maple Syrup Festival

Where: Hueston Woods State Park, 6301 Park Office Road, Preble County

When: March 4-5 and March 11-12

More: Schedule of events: https://enjoyoxford.org