St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Middletown for second year

“Community members can expect a big green parade with two pipe and drum corps, cars, lots of cars and jeeps and all things Irish,” said Jeri Lewis, community projects coordinator for the City of Middletown.

She said the parade will feature the Butler County Sheriff Bag Pipe Band and Cincinnati Caledonian Pipes & Drums, Dog groups, jeepers and car clubs, horses, sports groups and scouts and so much more. There are too many to list. There are more than 200 participants expected this year.

“Last year was the first year, and we had thousands show up and line Central Avenue downtown,” Lewis said.

The city has multiple parades each year, including a parade in the spring with Memorial Day, summer with the Fourth of July, and winter with the Santa Parade.

The St. Patrick’s Parade will step off at 4 p.m. from Curtis and Central avenues and travel toward downtown, along Central and conclude at Governor’s Square at Central Avenue and Broad Street.

In addition to the parade and other festivities, there will be a DJ at Governor’s Square and strolling street/music performers will be playing in the downtown area.

After the parade, children can go to Governor’s Square to build leprechaun traps to take home (available on a first-come, first-served basis) There will be face painting.

There will also be live music on the stage and a bar crawl that begins right after the parade.

“The event was great last year for its first year, and I’m most excited that this year it will be even better with the adding music from stage at the end of the parade,” Lewis said.

The St. Patrick’s Day parade is sponsored by the City of Middletown. Other events sponsored by the city include Dessert Week, Burger Week, Food Truck Fridays, Movies in the Park, Kids Summer Arts in the Park, a Memorial Day Parade, and more.

“It’s important that the community comes out to this event, and all events because it builds community among our residents, and it allows everyone to spend time together,” Lewis said.

HOW TO GO

What: St. Patrick’s Day Parade and festivities in downtown Middletown

When: Parade steps off at 4 p.m., March 15 with activities immediately following the parade. Bar Crawl 5-9 p.m. Some locations will be open later. A bar crawl map will be available at Governor’s Square.

Where: Downtown Middletown

Cost: Free. Food, drinks, and other items will be available for purchase.

More info: facebook.com/MiddletownOhioEvents and at cityofmiddletown.org/685/St-Patricks-Festivities