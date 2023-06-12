SpiritSong Fest: Kings Island’s eclectic Christian music event returns

“The plan is to just keep releasing singles, which we’ve been doing every couple of months,” said Frankenstein, who will celebrate 30 years with the group in January. “Instead of spending two years to do an album and that whole cycle that we’ve been used to for so long, it’s more like giving the fans new music every couple of months and they seem to really enjoy that more. That seems to be the way it’s going.”

Newsboys has received more than 30 Dove Award nominations during its lengthy career and four Grammy nominations. The group’s 20th album, “Stand,” was released October 2021. The latest single, “He Lives,” was released March 31.

“We wrote so much during lockdown and now the music is starting to trickle out from all those months,” Frankenstein said. “We’re still super busy writing and recording. That never stops. I don’t know if there will ever be a record release and then 18 months of touring after it. It’ll be more of a slower release with singles and then we’ll compile all of that into a record.”

Swift success

Katy Nichole, making her first appearance at SpiritSong, has also been in a productive mode since her self-titled debut EP was released in June 2022. “Jesus Changed My Life,” the Dove Award-nominee’s full-length follow-up, was released in February. Two singles from the album, “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)” and “God Is in This Story,” both hit number one on Billboard’s U.S. Christian Songs chart.

“It’s something I’m incredibly grateful for,” Nichole said. “Last year was my biggest tour year. In total, I was on four tours, and I did hundreds of shows besides that. I’ve seen God kind of put puzzle pieces together and it’s creating this incredibly beautiful picture. It’s things that only God can do. I was out on the CAIN tour and that was a good experience. I love those people. They’re amazing humans and they’re fun to be around out on the road.

“There is also a lot going on behind the scenes but playing shows is definitely my main focus,” the Illinois native continued. “Getting slots on tours is such an honor so I’m grateful for that. There is also music being created. People will be seeing some music in the not too distant future. I can’t be too specific but there are a few more songs on the way.”

Diverse bill

SpiritSong, Kings Islands’ Timberwolf Amphitheater, began in 1993. The annual festival brings in some of the biggest, most established acts in contemporary Christian music and then mixes in talented rising acts like Nichole. It gives audiences a true glimpse of the genre today, which is very broad and eclectic.

“Yeah, I love that,” Nichole said. “It’s so cool to get to be around people I’ve always looked up to. It’s just an honor to be able to share the stage and also share one goal, to praise Jesus. We get to come together as one and praise our God and that’s such a cool thing. I’ve crossed paths with so many people on this bill. I’ve seen them perform. They’re all really wonderful and all have incredible performance abilities and ways of leading people to Jesus in their songs.

“They weren’t messing around when they brought in the people they did for this show,” Nichole continued. “I’m super excited I get to come perform and hangout. We get to ride rollercoasters and have a good day and praise Jesus in the midst of it.”

HOW TO GO

What: SpiritSong Festival with headliners TobyMac, Crowder, Skillet, plus Newsboys, CAIN, Katy Nichol and others

Where: Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Dr., Mason

When: Thursday-Saturday, June 15-17

Cost: $45-$165

More info: www.spiritsongfest.com