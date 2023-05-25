RiversEdge summer concerts kick off today: Here’s the schedule

The annual summer series of concerts at RiversEdge in Hamilton kicks off today with Eggy and Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, two popular bands officials say will draw a big crowd.
In fact, the producer of the concerts, Adam Helms, director of Resident Services for the City of Hamilton, said even though it’s free, tickets were available to claim online just so they could get somewhat of an expected head count. If someone is claiming a free ticket, there’s a good chance they have never been to RiversEdge before, he said.
And in previous years, the number of free tickets claimed for a given show represents approximately a third of the estimated total attendance.
For today’s concert, organizers are estimating at least 3,000 people will be there, as more than 1,000 tickets were claimed by Wednesday afternoon.
Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country has been gaining momentum, and selling out shows across the country. It is a big draw.
In all, RiversEdge will host 19 free shows this summer that will run through Sept. 30.
“In terms of the line-up overall, we always try to cover as many genres as possible, and different types of music, and eras, especially with the tribute bands, we try to cover all different eras of music. We really try hard to reach everybody, all music lovers,” Helms told the Journal-News in April.
“With Whimmydiddle, Jared’s Jam and Big River Get Down, we are going to have three music festivals in Hamilton this year. That’s new, and two of the three are free,” Helms said.
The RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series takes place on varying days: 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, unless otherwise noted. Schedules vary for for Whimmydiddle, Jared’s Jam and David Shaw’s Big River Get Down, which all have multiple bands in the lineups.
RiversEdge 2023 Season Lineup
Today, May 25: Eggy, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
June 1: 90 Proof Twang, Zach Top
June 8: Eddie 9V, Veronica Lewis
June 15: Led Zeppelin 2, Gyasi
June 22, Whimmydiddle: John R Miller, Nick Shoulders
June 23, Whimmydiddle: Little Texas, Michelle Robinson Band
June 24, Whimmydiddle: 49 Winchester, Drayton Farley and The Mountain Grass Unit
June 29: Harlem Gospel Travelers, Buffalo Nichols
July 4: That Arena Rock Show, The Classic Rock Experience
July 8: Taylor Swift Experience, Rachel Holt
July 13: Fooz Fighters, Nirvani
July 22: CFG & The Family, The Gina & Johnny Band
Aug. 3: Back in Black (AC/DC), Sweet Sister Mercy
Aug. 10: Nightrain (Guns N Roses), Theater of Crue
Aug. 17: Scotty Bratcher Band, Duane Betts & Palmetto Hotel, Cordovas
Aug. 24: Rev Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Cristina Vane
Aug. 31: Satisfaction (Rolling Stones), Billy Rock Band
Sept. 9, Jared’s Jam: Red Clay Strays, Cole Chaney, J & The Causeways, Bee Taylor, Bedford
Sept. 16: Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd
Sept. 22-23: David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite
The Big River Get Down is the city’s signature music event will feature multiple bands over the two days, including a headlining performance by The Revivalists on Saturday night.
“Big River Get Down has really turned into such a special thing for the city and It’s just really nice to realize that people from all over the United States are excited to come to Hamilton as well. It’s amazing. It just feels really cool and really special,” said Revivalists frontman David Shaw, who is a Hamilton native.
Hans Williams will kick things off at RiversEdge Amphitheater at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by Celisse at 6:30 p.m. Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors perform at 8 p.m. and St. Paul & The Broken Bones at 9:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the festival will kick off with Jake Kohn (solo) at 3:30 p.m. The concerts will continue with Black Joe Lewis at 5 p.m., The Band of Heathens at 6:30 p.m. and Durand Jones at 8 p.m. The Revivalists will headline Big River Get Down on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.
Various ticketing and VIP packages are available. A two-day general admission pass is $115 (re-entry permitted on both days.) Single day tickets are available for $75 (re-entry permitted on day of show only. No two-day access.) Children ages 6 and younger are free and must be with an adult at all times.
