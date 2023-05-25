RiversEdge summer concerts kick off today: Here’s the schedule

Explore Band performing with big country stars this summer will play at RiversEdge

In all, RiversEdge will host 19 free shows this summer that will run through Sept. 30.

“In terms of the line-up overall, we always try to cover as many genres as possible, and different types of music, and eras, especially with the tribute bands, we try to cover all different eras of music. We really try hard to reach everybody, all music lovers,” Helms told the Journal-News in April.

“With Whimmydiddle, Jared’s Jam and Big River Get Down, we are going to have three music festivals in Hamilton this year. That’s new, and two of the three are free,” Helms said.

The RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series takes place on varying days: 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, unless otherwise noted. Schedules vary for for Whimmydiddle, Jared’s Jam and David Shaw’s Big River Get Down, which all have multiple bands in the lineups.

RiversEdge 2023 Season Lineup

Today, May 25: Eggy, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

June 1: 90 Proof Twang, Zach Top

June 8: Eddie 9V, Veronica Lewis

June 15: Led Zeppelin 2, Gyasi

June 22, Whimmydiddle: John R Miller, Nick Shoulders

June 23, Whimmydiddle: Little Texas, Michelle Robinson Band

June 24, Whimmydiddle: 49 Winchester, Drayton Farley and The Mountain Grass Unit

June 29: Harlem Gospel Travelers, Buffalo Nichols

July 4: That Arena Rock Show, The Classic Rock Experience

July 8: Taylor Swift Experience, Rachel Holt

July 13: Fooz Fighters, Nirvani

July 22: CFG & The Family, The Gina & Johnny Band

Aug. 3: Back in Black (AC/DC), Sweet Sister Mercy

Aug. 10: Nightrain (Guns N Roses), Theater of Crue

Aug. 17: Scotty Bratcher Band, Duane Betts & Palmetto Hotel, Cordovas

Aug. 24: Rev Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Cristina Vane

Aug. 31: Satisfaction (Rolling Stones), Billy Rock Band

Sept. 9, Jared’s Jam: Red Clay Strays, Cole Chaney, J & The Causeways, Bee Taylor, Bedford

Sept. 16: Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd

Sept. 22-23: David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite

The Big River Get Down is the city’s signature music event will feature multiple bands over the two days, including a headlining performance by The Revivalists on Saturday night.

“Big River Get Down has really turned into such a special thing for the city and It’s just really nice to realize that people from all over the United States are excited to come to Hamilton as well. It’s amazing. It just feels really cool and really special,” said Revivalists frontman David Shaw, who is a Hamilton native.

Hans Williams will kick things off at RiversEdge Amphitheater at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by Celisse at 6:30 p.m. Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors perform at 8 p.m. and St. Paul & The Broken Bones at 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the festival will kick off with Jake Kohn (solo) at 3:30 p.m. The concerts will continue with Black Joe Lewis at 5 p.m., The Band of Heathens at 6:30 p.m. and Durand Jones at 8 p.m. The Revivalists will headline Big River Get Down on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.

Various ticketing and VIP packages are available. A two-day general admission pass is $115 (re-entry permitted on both days.) Single day tickets are available for $75 (re-entry permitted on day of show only. No two-day access.) Children ages 6 and younger are free and must be with an adult at all times.

Writer Ginny McCabe contributed to this report.

More info online

riversedgelive.com

bigrivergetdown.com