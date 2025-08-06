Parking details released for weekend country music festival in West Chester Twp.

Festivalgoers can expect to see headliners Carrie Underwood, Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, and Darius Rucker, who will join Shaboozey, Carly Pearce, Mitchell Tenpenny, and more on this year’s lineup.

The four-day festival will take place at the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and Voice of America MetroPark grounds at 7850 VOA Park Dr. in West Chester Township.

More than 35 nationally recognized country music artists will perform on multiple stages over the course of the four-day event.

Go to www.voacountrymusicfest.com.

On Thursday, the gates open at 5 p.m. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, gates open at 1 p.m. Parking lots open one hour before the gates each day.

Guests with a general admission parking pass will enter the festival at Voice of America Park Drive off Cox Road. Attendees with VIP parking passes will enter off of Butler Warren Road.

Off-stie parking options include

Miami University VOA Learning Center: Paid parking for $30 per vehicle with walking access to the main festival entrance (east side of venue). Enter at Voice of America Park Drive off Cox Road.

West Chester Nazarene Church: Paid parking for $20 per vehicle with access via the pedestrian entrance to the venue. Enter at the back of the property near Kohl’s.

Local businesses will remain open for business throughout the event. Parking is only allowed in designated event parking areas and not in the private lots surrounding the event.

Residents should be aware that pedestrian traffic will increase in the area throughout the duration of the festival. There will be more pedestrians and vehicle traffic than usual. Local drivers should drive with caution.

Paid parking and shuttle service is provided at Hopewell Junior School and Hopewell Early Childhood School, courtesy of Lakota Local Schools.

Enter at Hopewell Junior School via Cox Road.

Cost is $30 per carload for up to 4 individuals ($10 per extra person)

For attendees using Uber or Lyft, the rideshare entrance is located on the east side of the venue, off of Butler Warren Road.

Guests can sign up to receive real-time safety alerts from the local emergency response team during the festival, text “VOA2025” to 67283.