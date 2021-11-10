Looking for ‘Hamilton’ tickets? Here’s your best shot

The local premiere of “Hamilton” is two months away, but there’s still time to grab decent seats.
According to Dayton Live, the best availability for tickets are as follows:
Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at 7 p.m.
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking musical will be presented Jan. 26-Feb. 2, 2022 at the Schuster Center. Based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, the musical tells the story of Hamilton’s inspiring and thought-provoking rise as an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s sidekick during the Revolutionary War. He also served as America’s first Treasury Secretary.
Prices range from $49 to $349. There will also be a ticket lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.
For tickets or more information, visit daytonlive.org/hamilton. Dayton Live is the only authorized source for tickets and information about “Hamilton” in Dayton.
