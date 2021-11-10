journal-news logo
Looking for ‘Hamilton’ tickets? Here’s your best shot

(left to right) Elijah Malcomb, Joseph Morales, Kyle Sutcliffe, Fergie L. Phillippe, and the cast of "Hamilton."
(left to right) Elijah Malcomb, Joseph Morales, Kyle Sutcliffe, Fergie L. Phillippe, and the cast of "Hamilton."

Credit: JOAN MARCUS

Credit: JOAN MARCUS

By , Dayton
1 hour ago

The local premiere of “Hamilton” is two months away, but there’s still time to grab decent seats.

According to Dayton Live, the best availability for tickets are as follows:

Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking musical will be presented Jan. 26-Feb. 2, 2022 at the Schuster Center. Based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, the musical tells the story of Hamilton’s inspiring and thought-provoking rise as an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s sidekick during the Revolutionary War. He also served as America’s first Treasury Secretary.

Prices range from $49 to $349. There will also be a ticket lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

For tickets or more information, visit daytonlive.org/hamilton. Dayton Live is the only authorized source for tickets and information about “Hamilton” in Dayton.

About the Author

ajc.com

Russell Florence

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

