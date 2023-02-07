Theater patrons to get a ‘Clue’ this week

Christian has been involved with Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre’s since he was in its youth theater program at age 15. This is his first time directing a full cast of adults. As the director, Christian sees himself as a “team player” and he said he “loves the collaboration aspect of theater, probably more than anything.”

“The role as the director is to bring everybody’s vision together, from lights to costumes to how the actors want to portray characters, and put that on stage,” Christian said.

The show’s cast is comprised of Dylan McGill (as Wadsworth), Hannah Portman (as Yvette), Megan Rehberg (as Miss Scarlet), Rhonda Lucas (as Mrs. White), Jodi Strother (as Mrs. Peacock), Clancey Butts (as Prof. Plum), Patrick Nieman (as Colonel Mustard) and Grant Zentmeyer (as Mr. Green). The ensemble is made up of Ali Lander, Chris Stall and Jacob Campbell.

“I wanted to present a space in rehearsals where everybody had the freedom to put something out there. Every facet of the show reflects somebody’s idea. Everybody has their fingerprint on this show somewhere,” Christian said. “A single word for the level of talent in the show is ‘phenomenal.’”

How to go

What: “Clue” presented by Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Parrish Auditorium, 1601 University Blvd., Miami Hamilton campus

Cost: Tickets are $17 for adults and $16 for seniors 60 and older and students.

To order: (513) 737-7529, www.ghctplay.com