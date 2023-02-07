Theater patrons to get a ‘Clue’ this week

A humorous whodunit production of “Clue” will be live on stage at Parrish Auditorium with four performances this week.
“You will see people that you run into on the streets every day, said Scott Christian, the Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre show’s director. “These are the people that live in town with us. The arts are a strong thing for any community, and especially, here in Hamilton. We have an incredibly strong arts scene from top-to-bottom and that’s not just theater arts. That’s music, sculpture, or all the murals. We have such a rich arts community that I think everything can be supported by everybody, and this is a nice simple way to come and experience theater.”
He said patrons won’t have to go to New York, or Cincinnati, they can experience a high quality production “right here in Hamilton.”
The GHCT production of “Clue” closely follows the film. It runs about an hour-and-a-half with no intermission.
“This is almost a word-for-word, faithful adaptation of the screenplay of the movie,” Christian said. “So, what theatergoers can expect is the absolute fast-paced comedy. The break-neck jokes and mile-a-minute gags, they are coming at you all the time, and everybody is bringing such characterization to their roles …You are going to laugh and leave happy, having tried to solve the mystery along with everybody else.”
Christian has been involved with Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre’s since he was in its youth theater program at age 15. This is his first time directing a full cast of adults. As the director, Christian sees himself as a “team player” and he said he “loves the collaboration aspect of theater, probably more than anything.”
“The role as the director is to bring everybody’s vision together, from lights to costumes to how the actors want to portray characters, and put that on stage,” Christian said.
The show’s cast is comprised of Dylan McGill (as Wadsworth), Hannah Portman (as Yvette), Megan Rehberg (as Miss Scarlet), Rhonda Lucas (as Mrs. White), Jodi Strother (as Mrs. Peacock), Clancey Butts (as Prof. Plum), Patrick Nieman (as Colonel Mustard) and Grant Zentmeyer (as Mr. Green). The ensemble is made up of Ali Lander, Chris Stall and Jacob Campbell.
“I wanted to present a space in rehearsals where everybody had the freedom to put something out there. Every facet of the show reflects somebody’s idea. Everybody has their fingerprint on this show somewhere,” Christian said. “A single word for the level of talent in the show is ‘phenomenal.’”
How to go
What: “Clue” presented by Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Parrish Auditorium, 1601 University Blvd., Miami Hamilton campus
Cost: Tickets are $17 for adults and $16 for seniors 60 and older and students.
To order: (513) 737-7529, www.ghctplay.com
