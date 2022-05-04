KISS brings farewell tour to Nutter Center next week

The final local concert by KISS, one of the most successful touring acts of the past 50 years, will be held Thursday, May 12 at the Nutter Center.
Amid coronavirus infections, cancellations and rescheduling, KISS was as impacted by the pandemic as any major touring act. Despite the ups and downs, leaders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley remained focused on completing its “End of the Road Tour.”
Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $96-$450. For tickets or more information, 937-775-4789 or visit www.nuttercenter.com.
The Nutter Center is located at 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton.
