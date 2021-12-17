Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

FESTIVE FIVE: Check out these holiday shows this weekend

Clara admires her beautiful Nutcracker in Dayton Ballet’s annual production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker.

Events
By , Dayton
43 minutes ago

Looking to go out this weekend to a holiday show or concert? Consider one of these five presentations, a diverse crop appealing to families, fans of funk music and anyone searching for naughty laughs.

THE NUTCRACKER

Featuring the elegance, grace and athleticism of 19 company dancers and choreography by Dayton Ballet artistic director Karen Russo Burke, “The Nutcracker” tells the charming story of young Clara, her prized Nutcracker, the Rat King, handsome Cavalier, the Sugar Plum Fairy and more. This year, 29 children from across the Miami Valley will be featured as well.

Under the direction of Neal Gittleman, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will once again perform Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous score.

Performances are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. Tickets are $19-$86.

For tickets more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org. Masks are required for all patrons over the age of 6.

Clara is escorted by her Cavalier and the Snow King and Snow Queen off to the Land of Sweets in Dayton Ballet’s The Nutcracker.

THE LITTLEST ANGEL

For the first time in three years, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents Charles Tazewell’s charming 1946 children’s tale of “The Littlest Angel” Friday and Saturday at the University of Dayton.

Choreographed by DCDC associate artistic director Crystal Michelle with lovely simplicity and a few whimsical flourishes, “The Littlest Angel” is a touching account of giving and humility accented with narration and holiday tunes.

Performances are Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at University of Dayton Kennedy Union Boll Theatre, 300 College Park, Dayton. Tickets are $12.50-$25.

For tickets or more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit dcdc.org/littlestangel. All audiences are required to wear masks.

Countess Winfrey places her gift atop the presents as guardians Sheri "Sparkle" Williams, Matthew Talley and Devin Baker surround her with concern in DCDC's presentation of "The Littlest Angel."

Credit: MICHAEL GREEN

ExploreDayton native featured in Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ remake

WHO’S HOLIDAY!

The Human Race Theatre Company offers Matthew Lombardo’s adults-only comedy “Who’s Holiday!” through Sunday at the Loft Theatre.

Called a “raunchy riff on Dr. Seuss,” “Who’s Holiday!” takes a look at grown-up Cindy Lou Who, recalling that fateful Christmas Eve when she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has since taken.

Wright State University graduate Alex Sunderhaus, a natural comedienne with great comedic timing and stage presence, relishes every moment as the drinkin’ and druggin’ Cindy Lou. Dressed in Zoe Still’s colorful holiday garb, Sunderhaus, tapping into her inner Cecily Strong, is a naughty, conversational and spirited joy. In fact, a major highpoint finds her effortlessly rapping to the beat of a ‘90s TV classic. She also playfully handles the audience participation elements to the hilt. You’ve been warned.

The play runs roughly 60 minutes without intermission. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30-$40. The Loft Theatre is located at 126 N. Main St., Dayton.

For tickets or more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org. Patrons are reminded the play contains adult language and themes. All audiences are required to wear masks.

Alex Sunderhaus as Cindy Lou Who in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Who's Holiday!"

Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS

A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL

La Comedia Dinner Theatre presents composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and librettist Joseph Robinette’s musical “A Christmas Story.”

Based on the iconic 1983 film of the same name as well as Jean Shepherd’s novel “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash,” the musical, set in the 1940s, centers on the lovable Parker household of Hohman, Indiana. Bespectacled, inquisitive Ralphie has only one wish for Christmas: he wants a Red Ryder BB gun. In spite of warnings that he’ll shoot his eye out, Ralphie remains determined to convince his parents (and a disgruntled Santa) the gun is the ultimate gift.

Performances are Friday evening, Saturday evening, and Sunday brunch and evening. Tickets are $65-$76 and $35 for kids 11 and under.

For tickets or more information, call 1-800-677-9505 or 937-746-4554. La Comedia Dinner Theatre is located at 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro.

(clockwise) John Dorney (The Old Man), Sam Kingrey (Ralphie), Jax Heritage (Randy) and Karie-Lee Sutherland (Mother) in La Comedia Dinner Theatre's production of "A Christmas Story."

Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

ExploreFamily-friendly ‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’ at Victoria Theatre

LAKESIDE

Legendary funk band Lakeside performs Sunday at Dayton Masonic Center. Formed in Dayton in 1971, the group is known for classic hits such as “It’s All the Way Live” and “Fantastic Voyage.” Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Schiewetz Auditorium of the Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50-$85.

For tickets or more information, visit Daytonmasonic.live.

The Original Lakeside, which has its ’70s hit, “Fantastic Voyage,” featured in a current television commercial for Allstate Insurance, performs inside the Schiewetz Auditorium at the Masonic Center in Dayton on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

In Other News
1
Hair-raising fun: ‘Trolls LIVE!’ coming to Nutter Center
2
He’s back! “Weird Al” Yankovic to play Schuster Center
3
Festive, joyous ‘Nutcracker’ returns to Schuster Center
4
La Comedia presents family-friendly musical ‘A Christmas Story’
5
Looking for ‘Hamilton’ tickets? Here’s your best shot

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top