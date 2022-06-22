Dayton Art Institute offers free admission Sunday

The museum will offer free admission to its collection galleries as well as the exhibitions “Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI,” “Van Gogh & European Landscapes,” “Paul Laurence Dunbar (1872-1906): A Tribute,” “Fired Imagination: Ancient Chinese Ceramics from the Nancy and Ed Rosenthal Family Collection,” and “The Flower Prints of Katsuhira Tokushi.”

There will also be a Skinner pipe organ performance at 2 p.m. in the Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium.