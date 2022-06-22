journal-news logo
X

Dayton Art Institute offers free admission Sunday

Dayton Art Institute celebrates Pride Month by providing free admission to the museum on Sunday, June 26, deemed Community Pride Day.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Art Institute celebrates Pride Month by providing free admission to the museum on Sunday, June 26, deemed Community Pride Day.

Events
By
4 hours ago

In celebration of Pride Month, the Dayton Art Institute is offering free admission to the museum on Sunday, June 26, deemed Community Pride Day.

The museum will offer free admission to its collection galleries as well as the exhibitions “Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI,” “Van Gogh & European Landscapes,” “Paul Laurence Dunbar (1872-1906): A Tribute,” “Fired Imagination: Ancient Chinese Ceramics from the Nancy and Ed Rosenthal Family Collection,” and “The Flower Prints of Katsuhira Tokushi.”

There will also be a Skinner pipe organ performance at 2 p.m. in the Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium.

Explore15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. on June 26.

For more information, visit www.daytonartinstitute.org or call 937-223-4ART (4278).

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Art Institute celebrates Pride Month by offering free admission to the museum on Sunday, June 26, deemed Community Pride Day.

Credit: DAYTON ART INSTITUTE

Dayton Art Institute celebrates Pride Month by offering free admission to the museum on Sunday, June 26, deemed Community Pride Day.

Credit: DAYTON ART INSTITUTE

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Art Institute celebrates Pride Month by offering free admission to the museum on Sunday, June 26, deemed Community Pride Day.

Credit: DAYTON ART INSTITUTE

Credit: DAYTON ART INSTITUTE

In Other News
1
Celtic Fest Ohio offers entertaining fun this weekend in Waynesville
2
Kings Island opens for season with over 100 attractions
3
‘Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ coming to Dayton
4
Popular vintage market returns next month in Lebanon
5
KISS brings farewell tour to Nutter Center this week

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top