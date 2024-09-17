Corn Stand Jam in Hamilton this weekend: How to go to this free event

“It started off as an event to honor him. We lost him suddenly. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 18, right out of high school… for 10 years he lived with that. Mental illness is a real tough thing, and a lot of people don’t talk about it. I just want people to understand that there’s more to it,” said Unger, founder of the event.

Corn Stand Jam will take place from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at RiversEdge, and it is free and open to the public. Sept. 21 is also the International Day of Peace.

The event will feature six bands, plus DJ Christian D, about a dozen food trucks, mental health resources, a Kid’s Zone, and more. The day will conclude with fireworks.

The festival, formerly named “Christian’s Corn Stand Jam” was started as a way to honor and celebrate Christian’s life by bringing the community together through music.

Unger said the event got its name, Corn Stand Jam because Christian worked at a local corn stand and he loved music.

“His customers loved him. They would bring him cookies, or drinks on a hot day. They just really treated him like one of their own. He was a kind person. He had the best heart, and that’s where it all started,” Unger said.

Corn Stand Jam is an all-volunteer, community-based nonprofit geared toward raising awareness about mental health.

Two community members also released a book to help get the word out to the community, specifically to children, “that it’s okay not to be okay.”

Written by Scott Smallwood, a Corn Stand Jam volunteer, and illustrated by Hannah Tebbe, “Monkey & Bug’s Night at the Corn Stand Jam” looks at children’s mental health issues as a dog and a cat become friends, visit a local park together, and learn to overcome their differences. The book has been recognized in the Readers’ Choice Book Awards as a “Gold Winner.” Thousands of copies of the book have also been given away.

The book’s main characters are Smallwood’s dog, Monkey and Hannah’s cat, Bug. Along the way, Monkey and Bug learn things like how to accept their individuality, and how to cope with sadness. They also meet new friends. At the Corn Stand Jam, everyone danced and agreed there is always someone to talk to. Even though everyone is unique, they learned to celebrate each other’s differences.

HOW TO GO

What: Corn Stand Jam

When: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: RiversEdge Amphitheater, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton

Admission: Free

More info: .cornstandjam.com

MUSIC SCHEDULE

DJ Christian D from noon to 1 p.m., Joe Waters (1:30-2:30 p.m.,) The Kokotto Comeback (3-4 p.m.,) Dangerous Jim and the Slims (4:30-5:30 p.m.,) Maria Carrelli Band (6-7 p.m.,) CFG & The Family (7:30 - 8:30 p.m.) and headliner Ben Walz Band (9-10 p.m.) Fireworks will begin immediately following the concert.