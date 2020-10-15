Clifton Mill confirms Christmas lights are still on this holiday season

Clifton Mill’s Christmas lights are still planned for the 2020 holiday season, according to Clifton Mill general manager Jessica Noes. The exact plan as to how the event organizers will operate safely and ensure distancing is still being figured out, Noes said.

Explore Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill places 2nd in USA Today 10BEST competition

“I think the area where there’s going to be the biggest changes will be inside because everything else is outside,” Noes said. “The Santa Claus collection already... there is only one stream of people that go in there. You go in one door and out the other door.”