Cincinnati Zoo rolls out wild breakfast and zoo experience

Roo Valley is now open at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. CONTRIBUTED

The zoo’s new Roo Valley and Gorilla World will be featured on Sept. 23 and 30 and Hippos and Elephants will be featured on Sept. 26. Tickets are $119 per person. Tickets are non-refundable and there are no discounts for children or members. Early admission and parking are included, which guarantees your reservation for the zoo that day.

The schedule is tight and starts promptly at 7 a.m. Here’s a look at the schedule:

· 6:40 a.m. – Gate opens for guest arrival and check-in. Guests will receive their tour group assignment upon check-in

· 7 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. – Breakfast on Africa Deck or Hops Deck

· 7:45 a.m.– Animal Care Team Member Chat #1

· 8:15 a.m. – Session #1 ends; guests travel to second location with guide

· 8:30 a.m.– Animal Care Team Member Chat #2

· 9 a.m.– Events end; zoo opens to the public and guests are welcome to stay for the whole day.

To learn more about the events and safety protocols, visit http://cincinnatizoo.org/events.

