Fat Tuesday crawl in Middletown includes beer and donuts

Downtown Middletown, Inc. will host a Fat Tuesday Donut & Beer Walk 6-9 p.m. March 1, 2025. CONTRIBUTED

Downtown Middletown, Inc. will host a Fat Tuesday Donut & Beer Walk 6-9 p.m. March 1, 2025. CONTRIBUTED
Lifestyles
By
16 minutes ago
X

Community members are invited to historic downtown Middletown to experience the 2025 Fat Tuesday Donut & Beer Walk on March 1.

“We see this as the kick-off of our bar crawl season as well as being outdoors again. We’ve been stuck inside because of cold weather, and now, we’re looking forward to seeing folks come out and have a good time,” said Jeff Payne, executive director of Downtown Middletown, Inc.

He said DMI not only does events, but offers programs and initiatives that help to bolster businesses and attract more businesses into downtown.

The Fat Tuesday Donut & Beer Walk will begin at 6 p.m. March 1. Guests will check in at the Pendleton Art Center and walk to different shops, eateries and establishments to receive six different donuts prepared by Middletown’s Central Pastry Shop. The shop is also a part of the Butler County Donut Trail.

Pendleton Art Center is located at 1105 Central Ave.

At the Pendleton Art Center, guests will trade in their event tickets for a donut tasting map, a coveted donut necklace and festive Mardi Gras props.

“This is just another opportunity to come out and have comradery, fellowship, and fun. It’s always great to get out and see our friends,” Payne said.

Donut tastings and craft beer pairings will be located inside various businesses throughout downtown Middletown. Beer pairings will be paid for directly at each stop ($2). Full glass purchases will also be available. Guests can visit each of the six stops in no set order.

Walking is involved, so guests are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes. Event hours are 6-9 p.m. and participants may check-in at any time during those hours.

Each donut stop will have a specially selected beer pairing available for purchase (not included in the ticket price and sold separately at each location). Plus, the Downtown Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) will be in effect, allowing participants to sip and stroll between stops.

As an added bonus, there will be a “Donut Scavenger Hunt.” Attendees can find hidden “donuts” in downtown businesses and return a completed passport to the Pendleton Art Center to be entered to win a Fat Tuesday raffle basket.

The event serves as a Downtown Middletown Inc. and DORA district fundraiser to benefit local DORA businesses.

HOW TO GO

What: Fat Tuesday Donut & Beer Walk

When: 6 to 9 p.m. March 1

Where: Event check-in is at the Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown

Cost: $20 (plus online Eventbrite fee). A ticket includes locally made donuts, a tasting map/passport and a custom souvenir keychain if you complete a passport. eventbrite.com/e/2025-fat-tuesday-donut-beer-walk-tickets-1224978677199?aff=erelpanelorg

More info: www.downtownmiddletown.org

In Other News
1
Bockfest in Cincinnati will have 4 locations, turns 33 this year
2
‘Ohio Goes to the Movies’ events to be hosted throughout the state
3
Reimagined Peter Pan flies into Dayton: Tiger Lily gets a makeover
4
Local designer’s career began when she entered a magazine contest in...
5
Common laptop issues to consider

About the Author

Ginny McCabe is an award-winning journalist, bestselling author, media professional, speaker and teacher. She has covered news, lifestyles, and entertainment for the Journal-News for more than two decades. Ginny was named "Best Freelance Writer" in 2018, 2021, and 2022, and she is a Kiplinger Fellow, Class of 2019.