Fat Tuesday crawl in Middletown includes beer and donuts

He said DMI not only does events, but offers programs and initiatives that help to bolster businesses and attract more businesses into downtown.

The Fat Tuesday Donut & Beer Walk will begin at 6 p.m. March 1. Guests will check in at the Pendleton Art Center and walk to different shops, eateries and establishments to receive six different donuts prepared by Middletown’s Central Pastry Shop. The shop is also a part of the Butler County Donut Trail.

Pendleton Art Center is located at 1105 Central Ave.

At the Pendleton Art Center, guests will trade in their event tickets for a donut tasting map, a coveted donut necklace and festive Mardi Gras props.

“This is just another opportunity to come out and have comradery, fellowship, and fun. It’s always great to get out and see our friends,” Payne said.

Donut tastings and craft beer pairings will be located inside various businesses throughout downtown Middletown. Beer pairings will be paid for directly at each stop ($2). Full glass purchases will also be available. Guests can visit each of the six stops in no set order.

Walking is involved, so guests are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes. Event hours are 6-9 p.m. and participants may check-in at any time during those hours.

Each donut stop will have a specially selected beer pairing available for purchase (not included in the ticket price and sold separately at each location). Plus, the Downtown Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) will be in effect, allowing participants to sip and stroll between stops.

As an added bonus, there will be a “Donut Scavenger Hunt.” Attendees can find hidden “donuts” in downtown businesses and return a completed passport to the Pendleton Art Center to be entered to win a Fat Tuesday raffle basket.

The event serves as a Downtown Middletown Inc. and DORA district fundraiser to benefit local DORA businesses.

HOW TO GO

What: Fat Tuesday Donut & Beer Walk

When: 6 to 9 p.m. March 1

Where: Event check-in is at the Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown

Cost: $20 (plus online Eventbrite fee). A ticket includes locally made donuts, a tasting map/passport and a custom souvenir keychain if you complete a passport. eventbrite.com/e/2025-fat-tuesday-donut-beer-walk-tickets-1224978677199?aff=erelpanelorg

More info: www.downtownmiddletown.org