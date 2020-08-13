AMC announces plans to reopen next week with 15-cent ticket deal

AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, will begin its first wave of reopenings in the U.S. on Aug. 20 with retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie.
AMC Entertainment, which owns the chain, said Thursday that it expects to open the doors to more than 100 cinemas — or about a sixth of its nationwide locations — on Aug. 20 with 1920 throwback pricing for opening day. Approximately 300 additional locations will open over the next two weeks leading up to the release of Disney’s “The New Mutants” on Aug. 28 and Warner Bros. “Tenet” on Sept. 3.
The theater chain operates theaters in Hamilton and West Chester. The West Chester theater will re-open on Aug. 20 and the Hamilton theater will re-open on Sept. 3, according to the latest schedule on AMC’s website.
During its opening-day promotion, AMC will show catalog films, including “Ghostbusters,” “Black Panther,” “Back to the Future” and “Grease.” Those older films will continue to play afterward for $5. There will also be $5 concession deals including a regular popcorn, soft drink and KidsPacks through October.
“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies. As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on Aug. 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each,” said Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Theatres, in a news release.
A handful of smaller new releases are also planned for late August, including “Unhinged,” a thriller from Solstice Studios with Russell Crowe; the “Inception” 10th anniversary event; and Armando Iannucci’s “Personal History of David Copperfield,” from Disney’s Fox Searchlight.
AMC said Thursday is expects about two thirds of its theaters will be open in time for “Tenet.” Several states, including California and New York, are yet to allow movie theaters to reopen.
AMC and other chains have said they will operate at reduced capacity to facilitate social distancing, along with increased theater cleaning and required mask-wearing.
This article contains information from Jack Coyle with the Associated Press.