Wintry weather expected this weekend, heavy snow possible for Darke County

During that time, the NWS said that heavy snows of three to five inches are possible, though totals are currently uncertain.

The NWS said that the line between rain and snow will be close to the area Saturday night, so the total amount of snow is not certain. Either way, the agency said residents should watch out for slippery roads.

Throughout the area, the NWS said that they expect a mix of rain and snow to move in late Saturday morning and continue into early Sunday, with some light snow accumulation possible.

More wintry precipitation will be possible again on Monday night into Tuesday, the NWS said, which could bring additional snow.