Weather: A big temperature swing, chance of storms and ... snow is possible

In addition to the severe weather potential Sunday night, windy conditions are expected Sunday into Monday. pic.twitter.com/pgob8ZpwfZ — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 14, 2026

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph expected, the NWS said.

Today will be mostly cloudy with highs around 73 degrees.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

It is recommended to use use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle and to secure outdoor objects.

Tonight will bring rain and thunderstorms especially between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Strong and damaging wind gusts are on the forecast yet again, with a tornado or two possible. Temperatures will drop into the 30s.

There is a chance for severe weather tonight. Damaging winds are the main threat. Storms likely arrive after 10pm and will move from west to east overnight. pic.twitter.com/e6ZepZEZvR — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 15, 2026

Monday brings a chance of snow showers and mostly overcast skies, with temperatures falling to around 33 degrees by 9 a.m.

Breezy conditions stick to various regions with wind gusts ranging from 22 mph to as high as 39 mph.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers before 2 a.m. Lows will drop down into the teens.

Breezy conditions begin to subside, ranging from 16 to 18 mph and as high as 32 mph.

For Tuesday, cold temperatures in the 30s stick around. Expect mostly cloudy skies with windy conditions between 14 mph to 24 mph.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows near 22 degrees.

Highs return to moderate to warmer temperatures Wednesday with 45 degrees, and gradually getting into the 60s for Thursday.