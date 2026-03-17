Slick roads possible this morning with a chance for more snow today

Black ice and slick spots are possible on roads this morning, after snow showers and frigid temperatures returned yesterday.
Motorists should drive cautiously and be prepared for changing road conditions, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said.
Additional scattered snow showers could lead to additional icy patches on the road.
Temperatures will also stay well below freezing this morning and daytime highs will only be in the upper 20s.
Snow showers have led to many areas with slick spots on roadways this morning. Multiple accidents have been reported. Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions if traveling through the morning commute. pic.twitter.com/L7723qz42A— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 17, 2026
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