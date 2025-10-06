Temperature drop coming this week with cooler conditions expected

Breaking: Humana responds to Kettering Health ending Medicare Advantage contract

Leaves on trees start to pop with color as fall approaches Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025 at Voice of America Park in West Chester Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Leaves on trees start to pop with color as fall approaches Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025 at Voice of America Park in West Chester Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Cooler temperatures are set on the forecast this week for the Miami Valley area.

While temperatures will remain in the 80s today, Tuesday will bring temperatures dropping into the lower 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Skies remain mostly cloudy today with parts of southwest Ohio possibly having widespread rainfall between one to two inches and possible thunderstorms late tonight through Tuesday evening. However, amounts over two inches could lead to localized flooding.

Despite the chance of cloudy and rainy forecasts, the remainder of the week will be sunny with cooler temperatures.

Wednesday will see a high of 68 degrees, with a low of 42 degrees overnight.

Thursday will continue with cooler temperatures with a high of 66 degrees, and an overnight low of 42 degrees.

Friday marks the return of slightly warmer temperatures in the lower 70s, but overnight will remain cool with temperatures in the mid-40s.

The weekend will continue with temperatures in the 70s for the highs and in the 40s for the lows.

