Sunny, cool, windy today; Wind Advisory in effect

[7:21 PM] Storms continue to move east and diminish as high pressure builds in tonight. Another front will move in Friday, bringing gusty winds from the southwest. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the central and northern part of our forecast area Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM. pic.twitter.com/E1AY5h3CPj — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 28, 2025

Tonight there will be continuing gusty winds, though not as strong as during the day. Cloud cover will dip during the night, though build back up again by dawn on Saturday. Lows will be around 30 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs will be around 36 degrees.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with lows around 20 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny, with highs around 36 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 24 degrees.