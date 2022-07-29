Slight chance of rain this morning, but mostly sunny in afternoon

There will be a slight chance of rain this morning that will quickly trail off before noon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Skies will be partly cloudy in the morning and will gradually decrease as the day goes on for mostly sunny skies in the evening and mostly clear skies overnight.
Highs will be around 83 degrees and lows will be around 60 degrees.
On Saturday, clouds will build back up, but will remain dry with highs around 83 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy overnight with a low around 64 degrees.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, with a chance of rain beginning in the afternoon and continuing overnight. Highs will be around 84 degrees, and lows will be around 68 degrees.
