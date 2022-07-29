journal-news logo
X

Slight chance of rain this morning, but mostly sunny in afternoon

ajc.com

Weather
By
8 minutes ago

There will be a slight chance of rain this morning that will quickly trail off before noon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Skies will be partly cloudy in the morning and will gradually decrease as the day goes on for mostly sunny skies in the evening and mostly clear skies overnight.

Highs will be around 83 degrees and lows will be around 60 degrees.

On Saturday, clouds will build back up, but will remain dry with highs around 83 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy overnight with a low around 64 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, with a chance of rain beginning in the afternoon and continuing overnight. Highs will be around 84 degrees, and lows will be around 68 degrees.

In Other News
1
Chance for showers this evening, overnight; Dry conditions return...
2
Showers, storms this evening, tomorrow
3
Rounds of showers, thunderstorms through Thursday
4
Scattered rain showers, warm this week
5
Hot and muggy; Heat Advisory in place; possible storms later on today

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top