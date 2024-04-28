Mostly sunny but hot today; Scattered chances of rain showers Monday

Southerly flow will keep temperatures well above normal into the early part of the week, while a weak cold front will cross the region late Monday night into Tuesday with showers and some thunderstorms occurring well out ahead of the front.

Today will be mostly sunny but hot with temperatures in the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be mostly clear but cool with lows falling into the mid-60s.

Monday brings a slight chance of rain showers, then a chance of thunderstorms and precipitation after 2 p.m. Otherwise, expect hot temperatures and partial sunshine. Wind gusts will be from 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Highs will be near 82 degrees, while the lows will fall around 62 degrees.

Monday night brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain before 2 p.m., followed by a mostly clear overnight. Highs will be near 77 degrees, while lows will fall around 57 degrees.

On Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies, hot temperatures and dry conditions. The high of the day will be near 82 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 62 degrees.

