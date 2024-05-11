Cool, breezy with showers this morning

It will be cool and breezy today, with showers in the morning clearing by the afternoon for mostly sunny skies before nightfall, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 69 degrees.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warm, with highs around 74 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 54 degrees.

Clouds will increase on Monday, with a chance of rain in the afternoon and highs around 78 degrees.

Showers will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms starting around nightfall and are expected to continue through the night. Lows will be around 59 degrees.

