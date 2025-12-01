Several inches of snow expected across southwest Ohio overnight

Breaking: UPDATE: South Breiel Boulevard reopens after Middletown crash between Grand Avenue, Roosevelt Boulevard

1 hour ago
After some snowfall over the weekend, southwest Ohio is expected to get another round of snow showers tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across the region from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Butler, Greene and Warren counties are expected to see 2 to 4 inches of snow, while Champaign, Clark, Darke, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties may see 3 to 5 inches, the NWS said.

On social media, the agency said it expects there to be a quick-moving band of snow passing through largely in the early-morning hours.

Across the area, drivers should expect roads to be slippery, the NWS said, including during the morning commute.

Aside from the snow, the NWS predicted low temperatures the upper 20s overnight, followed by a mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs around 33 degrees.

